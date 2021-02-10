Tommy Hilfiger has announced the details of exciting upcoming capsule collections with Pose star (and current face of their Spring 2021 campaign) Indya Moore and designer Romeo Hunte, a longtime mentee of the designer. The collections are scheduled to come out over the summer—just in time for a brighter, joyous season! The news follows on from Hilfiger’s successful past collaborations with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Zendaya.

The brand also announced partnerships with their People’s Place Program, which launched last July. “The People’s Place Program is a cornerstone in our efforts to open the door to everyone who has been left out by fashion,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “This welcoming spirit has always been at the heart of our brand, and we are here to do more and to do better.”

The first round of partners include The Fashion and Race Database (FRD), to fund and support a new research study called “The Unsung History of American Sportswear” to uncover overlooked influences from Black American culture on signature Tommy Hilfiger styles. They’ll also be working with Harlem Fashion Row [HFR] to sponsor their 3rd Annual Digital Fashion Summit, taking place on February 18, 2021.

The brand will also be working with Black talent, such as musician and producer Saba and the horse riding and mentorship collective Compton Cowboys, who will take over the brand’s social media @TommyHilfiger to highlight significant moments in Black American History.

“We are determined to continue putting real action behind our words,” Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global added. “Equity and inclusion cannot be achieved through short-term recognition; we have to bring them to the forefront every day.”

