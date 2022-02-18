Daily News: Marc Jacobs Reveals Runway ’22 Collection, Adriana Lima Is Expecting Baby #3, Nicole Miller Takes Us Back To School, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Adriana Lima shares baby news

Congrats are in order for Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima, who’s announced she’s expecting baby number three. The 40-year-old supermodel shared the news via her first-ever TikTok. This is Lima’s first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, with whom she made her red carpet debut with last September. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is mom to Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex-husband Marko Jarić. Lima and Lemmers will welcome their baby in the fall.

Marc Jacobs drops his Runway 2022 collection via digital lookbook

Marc Jacobs traditionally closes out the NYFW schedule, so it’s only fitting that the designer would reveal his latest wares—Runway 2022—before the weekend arrived. Shot by Amy Troost and styled by Alastair McKimm, the offering—which stars Bella and Gigi Hadid, Selena Forrest, and Anok Yai in the lookbook—is simply known as Runway 2022. Cryptically delivered (i.e. without show notes or an explainer), the arrival of the voluminous, logo-centric 10-look collection prompted many questions: no physical runway show? Is this the only collection for 2022?! One thing that remains apparent though is that Jacobs seems to be one of few designers who stuck to their original intention to reconfigure a formula for showing their wares.

Nicole Miller says school is in session

For Fall, designer Nicole Miller had school yard girl gangs on the brain—the type that you were both a little scared of, but desperate to be friends with. Their inimitably cool way of dressing—plaid, safety pins, graffiti prints, and chunky studded platforms included—sent the designer on a trip down memory lane to channel that “spirit of rebellion.” The designer revealed her 34-look collection digitally, via a series of gifs. Filmed at the historic Bushwick United Methodist

Church, there’s an undeniably angsty and grungy element. “I gave the Y2K fashion trend a Gen Z spin by using dark colors with a mix of loud prints and soft textures to give them a sense of the naughty, but nice girl type.” The classroom-inspired offering includes bustiers and dresses rendered from upcycled flannel shirts, pleated miniskirts, bell bottoms, fitted vests, corsets, and jackets both tailored and oversized. Take a peek at the lookbook, which stars models Mari Taylor, Ella Eckersley, Lila Doliner, Savannah Huitema, Olivia Ponton, and Emma Gu, below:

Sam Smith kicks off LFW

One of London’s brightest design talents, Harris Reed, ensured even more eyes would be on their eponymous brand by enlisting Sam Smith to serenade the audience. The chart topper’s angelic voice and the romantic lyrics of Des’ree’s “I’m Kissing You” combined with Reed’s breathtaking and unique take on demi-couture? A moment.

Watch below:

The perfect opening for London Fashion Week? Sam Smith performing Des’ree’s “I’m Kissing You” at Harris Reed's AW22 show: https://t.co/WXQLO64keL pic.twitter.com/JzYUgsKpoo — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 18, 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.