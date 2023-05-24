Margot Robbie Is Vogue’s Summer Cover Girl, Olivier Rousteing Showcases Balmain Pre-Fall ’23 At Hotel Chelsea, Dua Lipa Covers Dazed, And More!

Vogue’s stunning summer issue is here

There’s no doubt that Barbie is the most hotly-anticipated movie of the season, if not the year, so it makes sense that Vogue would pull out all the stops for a fantastical and thematic fashion story with its star, Margot Robbie. Styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and lensed by Ethan James Green, the Australian actress and producer takes to her various storylines in the shoot like a duck to water. There’s politician Barbie in bubblegum pink tweed, Wall Street-esque Barbie in pin stripe Saint Laurent, and cowgirl Barbie in Margiela, among many more haute dolls. In the issue, Robbie talks to writer Abby Aguirre, telling her exactly what it took to get the “mad fantasy of gorgeousness” over the line. Read the full feature here and peep the imagery, with makeup by Pati Dubroff and hair by Shay Ashual, below.

Images: Courtesy/Ethan James Green

Dua Lipa covers Dazed

Speaking of Barbie! Popstrel Dua Lipa, who also appears in the movie, features on the cover of Dazed’s ‘Homegrown’ issue, taking part in a no-holds-bar about the state of current affairs in the UK. Lipa, who recently became an honorary Albanian citizen, she laments how immigrants are still tarred with unfair stereotyping. “For me, it’s very difficult to understand where a lot of governments are coming from in blaming crime on people coming in from different countries. I don’t think that is the cause,” she says, adding: “The UK wouldn’t be what it was if it wasn’t for immigrants… It feels so short-sighted to not appreciate and see the beauty in that.” Her comments come on the back of Home Secretary Suella Bravermans’ inflammatory comments singling out “Albanian criminals” in the House of Commons earlier this year. In the feature, Lipa also talks her new collaboration with Versace, her newsletter Service95, and how she’s working on the as-of-yet unfinished theme song for the Barbie movie. Ooooh! Get into it here.

A Balmain bash at Hotel Chelsea

Olivier Rousteing brought haute vibes to Hotel Chelsea’s Piano Room last night, as he presented his Balmain Pre-Fall ’23 offering to editors, influencers, and tastemakers. The cocktail soirée served to highlight the collection, brimming with references to Pierre Balmain’s influential designs of the ’60s and ’70s and his noted signatures. Think: Parisian tailoring, nods to military codes, and an emphasis on the house’s gold buttons, as well as the sharp shoulders, nipped-in tailoring, and museum-quality embellishment Rousteing himself is known for. Among those who stepped out in style for the once-off experience to marvel at the collection up close on models were Nicole Ari Parker, Ajani Russell, Alioune Badara Fall, Amy Juliette Lefevre, Candace Marie Stewart, Coco Bassey, Davis Burleson, Fernando Casablancas, Karen Blanchard, Maria Alia Al-sadek, Remi Bader, Sai De Silva, Sophia Kodjoe, Tyler Mazaheri, Violetta Komyshan, Young Emperors (Nelson Tiberghien and Isabelle Chaput), and more. The evening also saw a performance by Rainsford.

Images: BFA

