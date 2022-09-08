Want A Neck Massage, Ear Seeding, Sound Bath Or B12 Shot During NYFW? Alo At Spring Studios Has You Covered

Fashion Week and wellness don’t necessarily always flow in the same sentence, but IMG and Alo Yoga’s partnership wants to ensure editors, influencers, and tastemakers stay balanced and on the ball during the upcoming shows.

It’s a big season for celebrity-adored lifestyle brand Alo Yoga, as it’s set to unveil its first premium collection and inaugural foray into ready to wear, The ASPEN collection, at Spring Studios on September 10.

Answering the prayers of many frazzled show goers, IMG and Alo have curated a zen getaway at Spring Studios—the Alo Wellness Sanctuary—where NYFW attendees can pop in for a quick neck massage, zen-inducing ear seeding, calming sound baths, and revitalizing B12 shot while at the venue, from 11AM to 4PM.

On Saturday, September 10 at 4PM, Alo is presenting a panel titled Mindfulness in Fashion, with model Hilary Rhoda, singer and songwriter Bianca Quiñones, wellness professional Christa Janine, and therapist-in-training Kirat Randhawa. The talk will be moderated by Chrissy Rutherford, whose carved out a space in the influencer world as an advocate for protecting and enhancing your mental health and overall wellbeing while pursuing a fashion career. Sounds like we could all take notes!

For more information on IMG and Alo’s programing, plus all the happenings and buzz at Spring Studios, the official home of NYFW: The Shows, see here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.