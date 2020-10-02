Michael Kors Uses Their Staff To Model This Year’s LOVE T-Shirt

Fashion employees in front of the camera has become a big thing this year. The team at Michael Kors channelled their inner Gigi to promote this year’s LOVE t-shirt to support the Watch Hunger Stop campaign entitled, Food Is Love- Share Your Heart. The staff are wearing the special-edition $40 white t-shirt with a red love heart patch on the front. A blue denim tote with the patch is also out for $58. All profits from the sale of the t-shirt and tote go to Watch Hunger Stop. The brand had previously turned to celebrity ambassadors Luptia Nyong’o, Kate Hudson and Halle Berry to promote the campaign.

“The idea behind Watch Hunger Stop has always been to connect communities—to share and focus our resources, our voices and our attention to solve the problem of hunger. Now, in the face of this global pandemic, we see just how interconnected we all are, and this reinforced my belief that we all want to do good and make a difference in the world,”says Kors. “Casting and photographing our employees for this campaign was very special. People talked about their pride in working on Watch Hunger Stop over the years, and their eagerness to help those in need.”

This year there will also be an Instagram filter called “Share Your Heart,” which will allow users to spread the word. Each post using the “Share Your Heart” filter triggers a donation of 50 meals to WFP. You can find the filter on the @michealkors Instagram profile in the filters tab. Eachselfie, video or “Reels”post toa public Instagram accountwith the LOVE t-shirt or tote and the hashtag #WatchHungerStop, will result in a donation of 50 meals to WFP. Michael Kors will donate up to two million meals to WFP through September 30th, 2021. Now in its eighth year, Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign is focused specifically on helping WFP provide much-needed school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. They have delivered a whopping 20 millions school meal through WFP’s school meals program.

The LOVE t-shirt and tote are available now online and in Michael Kors lifestyle stores globally.

