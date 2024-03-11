Influencer Cass DiMicco Dishes On Her Line Aureum

Aureum founder and influencer, Cass DiMicco fills us in on the hardest part of content creator life, where she wants to see her brand go in the future, and shells out some solid advice.

How did you get your start?

Being a creator was my side hustle at first, and then I quit my job as an assistant buyer in 2017 to pursue it full-time.

What’s the biggest challenge about creating content constantly?

The content I share is such an expression of who I am that if it does n’t resonate with people, it’s hard not to take it personally. Being able to turn it off is nearly impossible. I’m constantly thinking of new ideas for what I want to do next.

Your gorgeous line, Aureum, has jewelry, eyewear, and belts. Tell us more!

They’re vintage inspired pieces that make the outfit. Our motto is “dress simply, let your accessories do the talking.” You can wear jeans and a t-shirt and add our accessories and have an amazing look with ease. The name Aureum is derived from “golden” in Latin. Most of our pieces are 24k gold and the word evokes feelings of warmth and luxury.

What’s the dream for Aureum?

We just launched fine leathers and eyewear, so our plan is to continue gaining market share and expertise in those categories before expanding into more before advancing into other categories.

What’s your advice for aspiring creators?

Constantly try new things! We live in such a fast-paced world -try something today and if it doesn’t work, you can try something new tomorrow. With both content creation and running Aureum, every day we have a fresh perspective about our strategy and try to act fast on any new ideas.

Biggest goals?

To continue growing the Aureum brand and team. I see Aureum becoming a brand that’s known worldwide with longevity. Aureum has already grown past me being an influencer, and eventually I’ll move into working on Aureum full-time and take steps back from my personal brand business.

