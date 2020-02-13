Chic ReportMedia

The Daily Creates Faux Raya Profiles for 3 of Media’s Biggest Names

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Anna Wintour (Patric McMullan)

Call us Cupid: The Daily envisioned Raya profiles on behalf of some of media’s biggest power players.

1. Joanna Coles: “Not-so-average Jo”

Joanna Coles

Joanna Coles (Shutterstock)

Age: Older than Tilda, but not much
Interests: Female empowerment (define as you wish!), growing my profile, showing the world just how silly TikTok actually is. Snap for life!
ISO: A power player with a sense of humor. No married types of presidential hopefuls need apply!

2. Dan Peres: “Diddy Pop”

Dan Peres

Dan Peres (BFA)

Age: I started sleeping again, so how old do I look? 😍
Interests: Finding gainful employment, shocking and awing the reading public.
ISO: A job, my next book idea, and endless ways to fill the long expanse of time that’s stretching before me.

3. Anna Wintour: “A. Dubbs”

Anna Wintour (PMC)

Age: Still young enough for Roger!
Interests: The Newhouse family’s financial situation.
ISO: Moneyed but unemployed type who’s game to tag along. If you’re an heir, I’m aware!

Make sure to pick up your free copy outside all the major shows today or read the full issue below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

How Former Details Editor Dan Peres Hid...

Stuart Emmrich’s Plan to Make Vogue.com More...

Anonymous Staffer Goes Off About Recently Fired...

Oscars Predictions from the Blvgari Party Red...

Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrates a Year of...

Inside the Botanical Garden’s Winter Wonderland Ball...

Inside Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards...

Ryan Raftery Is Resurrecting His Hysterical Anna...

Anna Wintour Shades Melania Trump in New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.