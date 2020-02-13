The Daily Creates Faux Raya Profiles for 3 of Media’s Biggest Names

Call us Cupid: The Daily envisioned Raya profiles on behalf of some of media’s biggest power players.

1. Joanna Coles: “Not-so-average Jo”

Age: Older than Tilda, but not much

Interests: Female empowerment (define as you wish!), growing my profile, showing the world just how silly TikTok actually is. Snap for life!

ISO: A power player with a sense of humor. No married types of presidential hopefuls need apply!

2. Dan Peres: “Diddy Pop”

Age: I started sleeping again, so how old do I look? 😍

Interests: Finding gainful employment, shocking and awing the reading public.

ISO: A job, my next book idea, and endless ways to fill the long expanse of time that’s stretching before me.

3. Anna Wintour: “A. Dubbs”

Age: Still young enough for Roger!

Interests: The Newhouse family’s financial situation.

ISO: Moneyed but unemployed type who’s game to tag along. If you’re an heir, I’m aware!

