Michael Kors Offers Country, Capes, and Coziness for Fall 2020

For Fall 2020, Michael Kors was thinking of escaping. The type of getaway that requires a stallion galloping off into the horizon, of course.

The designer understands that every once in a while, we all dream of “getting out and getting away” to a destination that guarantees a feeling of security, coziness, and grounding. The next time the urge hits, Kors’ blanket capes, Aran sweaters, ruanas, and plaid ponchos are the perfect riding mate.

To present his collection at the American Stock Exchange, Kors had the floor transformed so models could walk down a runway of raw, wooden planks. On Instagram, the brand revealed that the designer had envisioned a country house and wanted to evoke the feeling of escaping into nature. To help set the scene? Orville Peck — aka the Canadian crooner “Lone Ranger” — took to the stage in his signature face-concealing mask to serenade the crowd as models walked by.

A strong equestrian reference was evident in the garments on display, from the knee-high riding boots and lean breeches to the buckle detailing on belts and dresses that looked as if it had been plucked straight off a saddle.

Capes, already proving to be a major catwalk hit this season, came in camel, orange, and grey wool, and in a suede version with a sweet Peter Pan collar. The long, architectural cape sleeves on a herringbone blazer dress with crossover lapels and an Army-green military coat were particularly arresting too.

Paisley — an early contender for the print of Fall 2020 —was seen on billowing, Western-inspired prairie dresses and pussy-bow blouses, and was a nice punctuation break in a collection that was otherwise devoid of patterns (save for an abundance of plaid and a smattering of cow-inspired motif!)

In terms of desired levels of coziness, Kors” customers will find it in the excellent outerwear options presented and in the now-signature sweater scarves. All in, this collection left us with plenty of outfits to dream about until Fall.