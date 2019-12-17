Daily EventsEvents

The Daily Celebrates the Holidays With a Blowout Bash at Jimmy at the James

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Jessica Wang, Charles-Laurent Lelièvre (Hannah Turner Harts)

Last night, the Daily Front Row hosted our annual holiday party at Jimmy at the James in SoHo. Celebrating another successful year in this crazy business called fashion, we were joined by some of our favorite people at the chic rooftop bar with its stunning City views and festive holiday decorations.

Model, influencer, and chef Charles-Laurent Lelièvre was our sexy Santa for the evening, posing for photos and handing out gifts from Pologeorgis and Veronica M. He even made a special (and extremely delicious) chocolate mocha cake for the occasion, which he decorated with tiny golden leaves.

Guests including Hilary Rhoda, Jessica Wang, Sophie Sumner, Ashley Haas, Gregoria Reyes Lou, Charlotte & Sophie Bickley, Nicole Miller, Andrew Tess, Garrett Swan, and Jimmy Pezzino sipped prosecco by Josh Cellars, wine from Bellacosa Wine, and cocktails from Reyka Vodka and Milagro Tequilla.

Check out more chic pics below and here’s to a fabulous holiday season and an absolutely amazing 2020 to come!

