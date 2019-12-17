Over the weekend, Airmail published the 2019 International Best-Dressed list. A number of red-carpet staples were given the honor of being most fashionable, including Cate Blanchett, Janelle Monáe, Zoë Kravitz, and Harry Styles. But as the list also covers high society, there are several non-celebrities that might require an extra Google. Luckily, The Daily has done the work for you! Here are some of 2019’s best-dressed people you’ve probably never heard of.

1. Rachel Feinstein

Country: U.S.

Occupation: Artist

Worth noting: She is friends with Marc Jacobs and once created a runway set for him. She is not a comedian (that’s a different Rachel Feinstein).

2. Jean-Gabriel Mitterrand

Country: France

Occupation: Art dealer

Inside scoop: Mitterrand’s Parisian apartment is stuffed — stuffed! — with art from his personal collection.

3. Hugh Grosvenor, The Duke of Westminster

Country: U.K.

Occupation: Businessman, landowner

Official ranking: At just 28 years old, Grosvenor is reportedly worth $13 billion USD, making him the richest person in the world under the age of 30 and the richest royal in England.

4. Bianca Brandolini D’Adda

Country: Italy, U.S.

Occupation: Model, designer, brand ambassador

Familiar face: D’Adda is frequently spotted at fashion shows and events.

5. Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and Countess Olympia von Arco-Zinneberg

Country: France, U.K., and Germany

Occupations: Financier; consort

Lavish details: Bonaparte (great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte I) proposed to Von Arco-Zinneberg (great-granddaughter Karl I, the last emperor of Austria) in April. According to Vanity Fair, the ring — a £1 million, 40-carat diamond that came from the crown of the last empress of France — was stolen out of an unlocked Mercedes. They later recovered it.

6. Ivan Pun

Country: Myanmar, Hong Kong

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Fun facts: Pun recently completed a questionnaire for Lifestyle Asia, where he revealed that his current favorite show is The Crown, and that his first job was as a golf club membership salesman at the age of 7.

7. Catherine Baba

Country: Australia, France

Occupation: Creative director, author, editor

Big influence: Baba has styled editorials for major publications around the world, has consulted for houses like Givenchy and Balmain, and worked with celebrities like Milla Jovovich and Kylie Minogue.

8. Geoffroy van Raemdonck

Country: Belgium, U.S.

Occupation: C.E.O., Neiman Marcus Group

Resumé notes: It’s no wonder Neiman Marcus Group tapped Raemdonck in 2018. His previous stints at Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren, among other companies, prove he knows his way around high fashion retail.

9. Ginevra Elkann and Giovanni Gaetani Dell’Aquila D’Aragona

Country: Italy

Occupations: Film producer; agricultural entrepreneur

Style on screen: Elkann’s first job in the film industry was as a video assistant on The Talented Mr. Ripley — a movie known for it’s incredibly stylish costumes.

10. Inés Domecq, Marquesa de Almenara

Country: Spain

Occupation: Businesswoman

Worth noting: Domecq might not be well-known stateside (to the point that it’s difficult to find images of her on Getty), but she has quite the following in Europe. She has a fan account on Instagram, and was recently tapped by the Spanish brand Coosy to design a capsule collection. The below isn’t her, but it is an example of her designs.

See the full list below.

Women

Cate Blanchett (Australia, U.S.)

Inés Domecq, Marquesa de Almenara (Spain)

Elle Fanning (U.S.)

Rachel Feinstein (U.S.)

Zoë Kravitz (U.S.)

Janelle Monáe (U.S.)

Tracee Ellis Ross (U.S.)

Lady Kitty Spencer (U.K.)

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (U.K.)

Men

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Ralph Fiennes (U.K.)

Lebron James (U.S.)

Jean-Gabriel Mitterrand (France)

Ivan Pun (Myanmar, Hong Kong)

Vito Schnabel (U.S.)

Harry Styles (U.K.)

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

Martin von Haselberg (U.S., Argentina)

The Duke of Westminster (U.K.)

Couples

Jean-Christophe Bonaparte and Countess Olympia von Arco-Zinneberg (France, U.K., Germany)

Amal and George Clooney (U.S., U.K., Italy)

Ginevra Elkann and Giovanni Gaetani Dell’Aquila D’Aragona (Italy)

Fashion Professionals

Catherine Baba (Australia, France)

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert (Sweden, Italy)

Bianca Brandolini D’Adda (Italy, U.S.)

Thom Browne (U.S.)

Tone Goodman (U.S.)

Aurora James (U.S., Canada)

Saloni Lodha (India, U.K.)

Hikari Mori (Japan)

Zac Posen (U.S.)

Geoffroy van Raemdonck (Belgium, U.S.)

Hall of Fame

H.M. Queen Letizia of Spain

Valentino

