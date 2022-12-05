Inside NYLON House, Night At The Museum, Holiday Wholesomeness With Nordstrom, And More!

NYLON House celebrated Art Week

NYLON brought together a major crowd in Miami for a night nodding to what’s hot in music, art, culture, and beauty. The event was hosted with David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and BMW at Grutman’s Strawberry Moon at the goodtime hotel. With music by DJ duo The Martinez Brothers, as well as special guests Layla Benitez, Night Tales, and Luciano Scalioni, the late night bash saw guests including Ciara, Hailey Bieber, Bella Thorne, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Hit Boy, Matteo Berrettini, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Victor Cruz, Floyd Mayweather, Trinidad James, Food God, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Serena Williams, Justine Skye, Jason Oppenheim, and more stop by.

Nordstrom kicks off the holiday season

It’s not every night you see Santa on ice, but Nordstrom always knows how to make for a memorable moment. The retailer ushered in the holiday season with a wholesome evening at the iconic Wollman Rink in Central Park. Guests were invited to take part in quintessential festive activities, such as ice skating, games, and seasonal treats. Among those in attendance were Brooke Shields, Busy Philipps, Katie Holmes, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Robinson, Dominique Jackson, Gigi Ganatra, Chris Wanlass, Lissy Trullie, Jessica Joffe, Gigi Burris-Ohara, Lynn Yaeger, Fern Mallis, Joanna Hillman, Sophie Elgort, Batsheva Hay, Elena Velez, Sintra Martins, Stuart Vevers, Eric Rutherford, Matthew Mazur, Charlie Engman, Dan Pelosi, Denny Balmaceda, and more. The Nordstrom and Wollman Rink partnership will see Nordstrom is sponsoring the Nordstrom After School Free Skates, where they will distribute 500 free skates to children and families in the NYC Parks after school programs. Wollman Rink’s tent has also been transformed into the Nordstrom Chill Lounge for the holidays—so plan your visit (tickets from $40pp) which includes expedited rink entry, skate rental concierge service, cozy seating, free lockers, and complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, tea and refreshments, photo opps with Santa, and more.

The American Museum of Natural History’s annual Museum Gala

A star-studded night at the museum: the American Museum of Natural History’s annual black tie shindig, The Museum Gala, was back last week, raising a staggering $2.5 million. The evening was hosted by Jimmy Fallon with a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, who was joined on-stage at one point by none other than Steve Martin. Among those who dusted down their finery to join the fun in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life were Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Jenna Lyons, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Lorne and Alice Michaels, and the Saturday Night Live cast. Proceeds from the event will go to supporting the Museum’s educational and scientific programs.

Jonathan Cohen x Mark Cross host a holiday party for fashionable friends

Jonathan Cohen, Chloe King, and Mark Cross creative director Rebeca Mendoza raised a glass to the holidays by hosting a party at Cohen’s recently unveiled Madison Avenue boutique. Attendees mingled to the sounds of DJ Silvia Prada, while perusing what’s new from both brands. Among those who joined the trio were Christopher John Rogers, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Fern Mallis, Lynn Yeager, Gigi Burris, Jennifer Fisher, and Sally Singer, among others.

EACHxOTHER x Clarins at GITANO Miami Dinner

Paris-based clothing brand and publishing house EACHxOTHER hosted an intimate dinner party at GITANO Miami last week. The dinner celebrated the new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, hosted in partnership with Clarins. Guests included Elizabeth Sulcer, Bella Thorne, Brooks Nader, Mariama Diallo, Shannon De Lima, Nastya Swan and more.

Casablanca Paris and The Webster’s bash at The Shelborne South Beach

One of the highlights of Art Week this year was Casablanca Paris and The Webster’s bash at The Shelborne South Beach to celebrate the launch of their art-deco inspired capsule. The one night only event produced in the CASABLANCA savoir-faire was in partnership with also in partnership with P00LS, the social token platform for brands and creators, as well as Belvedere Vodka.The evening welcomed Charaf Tajer, Casablanca creative director), Hugo Renaudin (P00LS Founder), Bella Thorne, Christian Combs, Ian Isiah, , Kendrick Sampson, Kollin Carter, Moses Sumney, Quincy Brown, Rickey Thompson, Saint JHN, The Clermont Twins, Trinidad James, and more.

NAHMIAS and Patron of the New wrap up Basel

NAHMIAS and Patron of the New hosted a store party on Saturday night at Paron of the New’s Miami location to celebrate the launch of the NAHMIAS capsule collection. The event featured a performance by Kodak Black and welcomed Swae Lee, Trinidad James, Valentina Ferrer, Katya Tolstova, Tassilo Von Furstenberg, Metta Conchetta, Paula Macher, Sebastian Topete, Slim Jxmmi, Luis Capecchi, Kio Cyr, Liz Sanchez and more.

