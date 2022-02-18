The Daily Fêtes Max Mara—Palm Beach Style!

Earlier this week in sunny Palm Beach, Max Mara, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and The Daily Front Row’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow came together to host a two-part event celebrating the luxury brand’s latest Resort and Spring ’22 collections.

The elegant affair began with an intimate al fresco luncheon at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach, complete with a fashion presentation featuring Max Mara’s most coveted looks of the season. Attendees, including Kathy Hilton, Audrey Gruss, Judgie Graham, Hilary Geary Ross, Sarah Wetenhall, Julia Amory, Sarah Amanda Bray, Allegra Fanjul, and Dee Hilfiger mixed, mingled, and sipped chilled glasses of Out East rosé while taking in the beauty of the new collections. Artist A.E. Kieren was on hand to illustrate guests in pretty watercolor portraits, giving them a special keepsake of the day to take home. A VIP gift bag of Max Mara essentials for the season including sunglasses and beach accessories went down a treat, as did clinking flutes of Lamberti bubbles over lunch!

The festivities continued into the afternoon, with guests taking a spin in The Colony’s instantly-recognizable pink and white buggy down to Worth Avenue. Inside Max Mara’s airy and sun-filled boutique, guests discovered the latest must haves and shopped for a cause, with a portion of sales benefitting Hope for Depression Research Foundation. The Hope for Depression Research Foundation is the leading non-profit focused solely on depression research, with an unprecedented Depression Research Road Map created and executed by their team of world-renowned neuroscientists. Additional attendees included Sarah Yansura Nikki Breedlove Cooney, Kristin Pisarcik, J.Logan Home, Danielle Rollins, and Brandie Herbst.

Founded in 1951 by Achille Maramotti, Max Mara is renowned worldwide for its approach to innate Italian glamour and style—something that Palm Beachers can never get enough of! The Resort ‘22 collection was inspired by travel, specifically Truman Capote’s lesser-known book Local Color, and the time he spent on the idyllic island of Ischia, Italy. Capote’s elegant swans, including many Palm Beach society darlings, often traveled to Paris for Couture collections, which served as inspiration for the Resort ’22 offering. Meanwhile, the Spring ‘22 line reflects on the beatnik generation and the imagined summer of writer Francoise Sagan. That idea of a vacation for the ‘bourgeois rebels’ of the age came through in youthful and carefree staples that are a must in any modern wardrobe.

The Sportmax Resort ’22 collection was also included amongst the Max Mara Resort and Spring wares. Inspired by a young woman’s exploration of her glamorous grandmother’s wardrobe—a storyline familiar with Palm Beach’s younger set!—the offering is inspired by classic 1960s and 1970’s ensembles. At the event, an assortment of swoon-worthy and feminine dresses, as well as playful skirt suits, were certainly a highlight.

As Max Mara’s modern collection of ready-to-wear and accessories are designed for today’s era of powerful and confident women, The Daily could not have imagined a more perfect host than international tastemaker, businesswoman, and mother Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Get a glimpse of the day, below:

Images: Nick Mele Photography

