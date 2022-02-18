Daily Events Diary: The Star-studded Sixth Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show, Out For Dinner With Oscar De La Renta & Jonathan Simkhai, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Jonathan Simkhai toasts to his Fall ’22 collection

Designer Jonathan Simkhai was in town from LA to reveal his Fall ’22 offering during the NYFW schedule, and of course he couldn’t leave the city without raising a glass with friends of the brand. Guests kitted out in the latest looks from his line gathered for an intimate dinner at Pendry Manhattan West; sipping Lalo Tequila, Topo Chico, and Perrier Jouet while enjoying a performance by MILK. Among those in attendance were Ajani Russell, Aweng Chuol, Cathy Ang, Huma Abedin,

Jacquelyn Jablonski, Olivia Palermo, Sarita Choudhury, and Willa Fitzgerald.

Blue Jacket Fashion Show in support of prostate cancer awareness

The annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show was back on Thursday evening—with a who’s who crowd in attendance. The evening, sponsored by Janssen Oncology, benefits the nonprofit advocacy group ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer and its efforts to raise awareness and fundraise to improve early detection. This year’s festivities kicked off with a special tribute to the late André Leon Talley, who had hosted the event in 2019 and 2020. Among the front row were industry leaders such as Anna Wintour, Fern Mallis, Orfeh, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sadhu, J. Alexander, Deborah Roberts, and more, who cheered on the likes of Al Roker, Mario Cantone, Don Lemon, Wilson Cruz, Dale Moss, Nigel Barker, Amir Arison, Mickey Boardman, Dante Bowe, Frank DiLella, Musa Jackson, Doctor Mike, and more. Blue Jacket co-founders Frederick Anderson and Laura Miller as well as ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer’s vice president of health equity Reggie Tucker-Seeley also took to the runway.

Oscar de la Renta x Saks celebrate Fall ’22 collection

Saks chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies joined co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando of Oscar de la Renta to host friends of the brand and editors in celebration of the Fall Winter ’22 collection. Those in attendance got to sample one of Kim’s favorite eateries, the Michelin-starred upscale Korean steakhouse COTE, while raising a glass to the end of New York Fashion Week. Among the guestlist were Maye Musk, Tina Leung, Ezra William, Linus Adolfsson, Alex Bolen, Eliza Bolen, Matt Brown, Adina Reisman, Randi Levine, Jeff Levine, Chrissy Implicito, Jennifer Nisan, Cecilia Lieberman, and Charlotte Prince.

Images: BFA

IMG x Parley For The Oceans ‘No Waste Dinner’

Vogue’s sustainability editor Tonne Goodman and Parley for the Oceans’ founder and CEO Cyrill Gustch, in partnership with IMG’s president of fashion events & properties Leslie Russo, hosted a ‘No Waste Dinner’ at Spring Place to wrap up New York Fashion Week. The event, which featured an all plant-based, sustainable, and compostable menu of course, brought out leading names in fashion, such as Alexandra Ágoston, Anh Duong, Batsheva Hay, Beverly Nguyen, Bridget Foley, Brooke Wall, Chloe Wise, Captain Paul Watson, Edward O’Sullivan, Ella Emhoff, Gabriella Karefa Johnson, Hannah Stoudemire, Hilary Taymour, Ivan Bart, James Gilchrist, Jan-Michael Quammie, Jessie Andrews, Jordan Barrett, Joshua Glass, Lauren Singer, Mara Hoffman, Maxine Bedat, Maya Stepper, Meadow Walker, Nick Vogelson, Nicole Mclaughlin, Quannah Chasinghorse, Rachelle Hruska, Richie Shazam, RickieSet featured image De Sole, Sandrine Charles, Sergio Hudson, Tabitha Simmons, Tata Harper, Virginia Smith, Willow Lindley, and more.

Hollywood’s A listers celebrate the opening of VESSELS

Earlier this week, friends and collaborators of SIZED creative director Alexander May gathered in Hollywood to celebrate the opening of VESSELS, an exhibition dedicated to the vessel as a form of poetic function. The evening brought out a distinguished crowd, with guests including Kanye West, Michčle Lamy, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Lykke Li, Fai Khadra, Simi & Haze Khadra, A$AP Nast, Jordan Firstman, Eric Wareheim, Trina Turk, Jonathan Saunders, Mia Moretti, Yola Jimenez, Gina Correll, Leena Similu, Alana O’Herlihy, Emmanuel Olunkwa, Aria Dean, Alexander Tieghi-Walker, Gordon Von Steiner, Emile Haynie, Minjae Kim, Chris Black, Matt DiGiacomo, and Brett Robinson, among many others.

Christie’s and The Baer Faxt+

During Frieze, Christie’s and The Baer Faxt+ brought together a dynamic group of art world luminaries to join tennis legend and avid art collector John McEnroe and Christie’s Sonya Roth for a panel. The event kicked off the opening of the selling exhibition, “Twombly, Marden, Fishman, Whitney.” Guests in attendance for the panel included artist Jonas Wood, restaurateur Michael Chow and Vanessa Chow, Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s Americas president Bonnie Brennan, gallerists Nick and Alex Acquavella, Nazy Nazhand, Kami Gahiga, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.