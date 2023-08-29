Events

The City’s Best Dressed Headed Downtown For Frame’s Modern Man Cocktail Party

by Freya Drohan
Whatta man, whatta man, what a mighty good man—Frame raised a glass to its nearest and dearest, specifically the stars of its third Modern Man project and all those who support the brand, while hosting a stylish gathering in Greenwich Village.

Modern Man is a coffee table book and accompanying campaign, photographed by the brand’s creative director and co-founder Erik Torstensson, which brings together a whole host of inspiring figures in the world of entertainment, sport, music, design, and the arts. In the words of Torstensson: “The common thread is style, not fashion. The diversity and cross-section of talent was integral to the projec—this is how the world looks, what you see when you walk down Mercer.”

In attendance at the fête at The Golden Swan—itself a notable location, as it was originally a two-story townhouse where salon-style entertaining and idea exchanging of the West Village’s bohemian creatives was commonplace over the last century—were some of this edition’s campaign stars, DJ Isaac Hindin-Miller, influencers Albert Ayal and Marcos Fecchino, models Cherokee Jack and Tanner Reese, interior designer Colin King, and stylist Mark Holmes.

Also in attendance to celebrate the aforementioned individuals and their inimitable personal style were Jacquelyn Jablonski, Luma Grothe, Sean O’Pry, Fernando Casablancas, Mingus Reedus, Chris Colls, Tyler Joe, Ben Robson, Christine Evangelista, Genevieve Angelson, Conor Dwyer, Kenny Golladay, Brianna Lance, Demit Omphroy, Natalie Massenet, Fritz Von Eric, Joekenneth Museau, Nicholas Needham, Tyler Mazaheri, Josh Peskowitz, Noot Seaar, Pietro Quaglia, Vito Schnabel, Alexander Roth, Coco Bassey, Eric Rutherford, Gage Gomez, Ginger Lu, Bjorn Ioos, Nick Hudson, Wikkie Hermkens, London Wilmot, Memsor Kamarake, Sonny Groo, Heather Sage Blair, Igee Okafor, Jerome Parker, Layton Lamell, Madelynn Furlong, Alissa Sugawara, Amilna Estêvão, Caspar Thomas, Corin Christian, Eniko Mihalik, Serge Rigvava, Stan Taylor, and many more.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor 

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

