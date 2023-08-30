MOTHER Celebrated Its BOWIE Capsule With A Music-filled Bash

Let’s Dance—such was the mood at the Soho Grand’s Club Room last night, as MOTHER partied ’til late in celebration of its new BOWIE capsule. The second and final release pays homage to the late and great musician’s 1983 Serious Moonlight tour, which cemented the Brit’s status as an era-defining musician thanks to tracks like the aforementioned. Those in attendance were seen in pieces from the collection, from concert tees to colorful cardis that the fashion chameleon would have approved of.

MOTHER co-founders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding were on hosting duty, with DJ Va$htie spinning a set of ’80s hits underneath the venue’s famous disco ball for the crowd. The evening also saw a surprise special performance from King Princess, who performed three Bowie classics and tracks from her new album as guests sipped on Life on Margs (!) cocktails.

Attendees, many of whom were kitted out in pieces from the BOWIE x MOTHER capsule and Fall highlights from the brand, included Tommy Dorfman, Candice Huffine, Parker Kit Hill, Pat Cleveland, Jemima Kirke, Brooks Nader, Cathy Ang, Tayshia Adams, Willa Fitzgerald, and many more.

Peek inside the retro fun, below: