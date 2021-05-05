The Best Mother’s Day Jewelry For Moms To Buy Themselves

Why wait around for a gift when you can treat yourself? This is the question we’re always asking ourselves. Moms should be celebrated—and celebrating themselves—every day, but with Mother’s Day just around the corner, we’ve done the research for you. (I mean, what if your kid is too young or, gasp, has no taste!) From customizable pendant necklaces to bracelets encrusted with dazzling gems, here’s a list of future heirlooms that everyone is sure to love.

Under $100

Jennifer Meyer, oval link bracelet, $75

Lagos, caviar bracelet, $175

Mejuri, organic pearl necklace, $80

Brook & York, customizable monogram necklace, $98

Saulé, pearlescent star earrings, $65

PD Paola, letter necklace, $84

Nadri, Lumen pave pattern ring, $65

Stone and Strand, gold twist ring, $70

Under $500

Miansai, Mini Rey 14k gold and diamond bracelet (children’s), $250

Olivia Rust, Sylvie flat chain link bracelet in gold, $395

Mon Bouquette, gold Mazie Mantra locket, $495

Common Era, Polyhymnia Muse of Hymns necklace, $240

Starling, diamond huggie hoop earrings, $510

Ivi, Signore medium hoops, $183

Devereux, Mère ring, $430

Bruce, willow white diamond ring, $348

Under $1,000

Alexander McQueen, chain charm bracelet, $620

Haverhill, customizable birthstone bracelet, $465

Charlie Dolly, Sweetheart white sapphire necklace, $748

Katkim, wishbone ear hooks, $790

Elizabeth Moore, Eye of the Sun stud earrings, $495

Maria Tash, pearl coronet ring, $430

Dima Jewellery, citrine drop ring, $975

Under $10,000

Kamal, eye adore necklace, $2,800

Betteridge, Roberto Coin 18k gold and diamond bracelet, $5,900

Jane Bartel, 18k gold and colored sapphire bangle, $4,100

Lenka Kerlicka, Middle Circle diamond necklace, $4,600

Briony Raymond, mini medallion zodiac charm necklace, starting at $7,300

Future Fortune, Gypsy aquamarine and diamond earrings, $4,500

Messika, white gold and diamond stud earrings, $1,920

Jolly Bijou, Pod earrings, $2,150

Ashley Zhang, love poem rolling ring, $1,200

Syna, pink opal flower earrings, $3,850

Deborah Pagani, Honey gypsy ring, $2,300

Ananya, white gold, sapphire, and diamond ring, $4,640

