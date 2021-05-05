The Best Mother’s Day Jewelry For Moms To Buy Themselves

Why wait around for a gift when you can treat yourself? This is the question we’re always asking ourselves. Moms should be celebrated—and celebrating themselves—every day, but with Mother’s Day just around the corner, we’ve done the research for you. (I mean, what if your kid is too young or, gasp, has no taste!) From customizable pendant necklaces to bracelets encrusted with dazzling gems, here’s a list of future heirlooms that everyone is sure to love.
Under $100
Jennifer Meyer, oval link bracelet, $75
Lagos, caviar bracelet, $175
Mejuri, organic pearl necklace, $80
Brook & York, customizable monogram necklace, $98
Saulé, pearlescent star earrings, $65
PD Paola, letter necklace, $84
Nadri, Lumen pave pattern ring, $65
Stone and Strand, gold twist ring, $70
Under $500
Miansai, Mini Rey 14k gold and diamond bracelet (children’s), $250
Olivia Rust, Sylvie flat chain link bracelet in gold, $395
Mon Bouquette, gold Mazie Mantra locket, $495
Common Era, Polyhymnia Muse of Hymns necklace, $240
Starling, diamond huggie hoop earrings, $510
Ivi, Signore medium hoops, $183
Devereux, Mère ring, $430
Bruce, willow white diamond ring, $348
Under $1,000
Alexander McQueen, chain charm bracelet, $620
Haverhill, customizable birthstone bracelet, $465
Charlie Dolly, Sweetheart white sapphire necklace, $748
Katkim, wishbone ear hooks, $790
Elizabeth Moore, Eye of the Sun stud earrings, $495
Maria Tash, pearl coronet ring, $430
Dima Jewellery, citrine drop ring, $975
Under $10,000
Kamal, eye adore necklace, $2,800
Betteridge, Roberto Coin 18k gold and diamond bracelet, $5,900
Jane Bartel, 18k gold and colored sapphire bangle, $4,100
Lenka Kerlicka, Middle Circle diamond necklace, $4,600
Briony Raymond, mini medallion zodiac charm necklace, starting at $7,300
Future Fortune, Gypsy aquamarine and diamond earrings, $4,500
Messika, white gold and diamond stud earrings, $1,920
Jolly Bijou, Pod earrings, $2,150
Ashley Zhang, love poem rolling ring, $1,200
Syna, pink opal flower earrings, $3,850
Deborah Pagani, Honey gypsy ring, $2,300
Ananya, white gold, sapphire, and diamond ring, $4,640
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.