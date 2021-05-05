Daily News: Self’s New EIC, Celebs Pay Tribute To Model Nick Kamen, Fivestory Opens Out East

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

1980s male model Nick Kamen has died aged 59

Tributes have poured in for Nick Kamen, the British model who found fame in an iconic 1980s Levi’s ad before becoming a pop star. Kamen, real name Ivor Neville Kamen, passed away on Tuesday after a long illness. Among those who made tributes were his friend Boy George, Duran Duran’s John Taylor, and singer Tanita. The Levi’s 501 ad that launched the Essex-born heartthrob to international fame showed him stripping down in a laundromat while Marvin Gaye’s Heard It Through The Grapevine was voted as one of the most memorable ads of the era. Kamen later sang with Madonna on hit Each Time You Break My Heart, before pursuing his own successful music career. As actor Matt Lucas tweeted in memory of him, “If you didn’t have a crush on Nick Kamen in the 80s, you probably weren’t there. RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

Self finds a new top editor in Leta Shy

Meet Condé Nast’s newest EIC, Leta Shy! In her new role at the fitness-focused publication, Shy will parlay her experience as the global commerce category director of health, beauty, and fitness at Condé’s consumer marketing division. Shy also previously served as deputy editor, executive director, and interim editor in chief, having originally joined the mag in 2015. Self’s former editor Carolyn Kylstra departed the title to move to Google overseeing special projects and digital platforms. Bon chance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @letashy

Fivestory heads Out East

Say hello to the newest fashion destination in the Hamptons. Beloved NYC-based boutique Fivestory is opening its doors at 38 Jobs Lane in Southampton on Friday, May 7. Under new owner Karen Murray, the always on-trend store will carry must-haves from brands like Cara Cara, Muse x Muse, Le Sirenuse, Lug Von Siga, Batsheva—as well as a curated selection of pre-loved luxury vintage. We know where we’ll be spending our weekend!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.