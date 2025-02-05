News

Winnie Harlow Felt “Absolutely Iconic” Lighting Up The Empire State Building

We catch up with the supermodel as she kicks off NYFW

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Winnie Harlow, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, events, Empire State Building, New York City
Winnie Harlow (Courtesy)

Winnie Harlow is ready for New York Fashion Week! The supermodel kicked off the Fall 2025 season by lighting up the Empire State Building this morning, alongside designer BFF Prabal Gurung. The occasion was hosted by organization KFN, which has entered a new multi-year partnership with the CFDA to further promote American designers and become the next hub—including show spaces!—for Fashion Week. We caught up with Harlow in her Empire State of mind!

How did it feel to light up the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week? 
Absolutely iconic, like something I never dreamt I’d ever be doing. I used to write the things that I would want for the year, at the top of the year, and now I just leave it to God. Some of the things that I experienced I would have never dreamt of. This is one of them!

Winnie Harlow, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, events, Empire State Building, New York City

Prabal Gurung, Winnie Harlow, Steven Kolb

How did you pick your building lighting outfit this morning?
I wanted something daytime chic. It’s fashion week, so I want to serve looks, but want to be like, [in British accent] She’s lighting the Empire State Building, darling. She clocked in!

Winnie Harlow, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, events, Empire State Building, New York City

Winnie Harlow

What are your Fashion Week plans this season?
Quite a few, but you’ll see. It’s a surprise!

What of you think of the new partnership between KFN and the CFDA?
I’m really excited to see what they do in collaboration. Being able to put two minds together is better than one!

Winnie Harlow, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, events, Empire State Building, New York City

Prabal Gurung, Winnie Harlow

What’s next with your beauty brand Cay Skin?
Cay Skin just launched a new shade called Coral. It’s my favorite. I’m wearing it today! And more innovation in SPF. SPF is a space that I really want to get into, because all skin of all tones, colors, shades, and conditions should be able to have SPF that protects your skin as well as looks incredible on your skin.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

What To Expect From NYFW’s Fall 2025...

Tiffany & Co. & CFDA’s First Jewelry...

New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 Schedule...

The Return of Christian Lacroix?, Louis Vuitton’s...

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Holiday, Paris Hilton...

Grammy Awards Noms Are Here! Plus! SKIMS...

Goop Layoffs, Alina Cho’s Special Anniversary, Plus!...

Coach & Amazon Fashion Took Over Central...

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards: All The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.