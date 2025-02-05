Winnie Harlow Felt “Absolutely Iconic” Lighting Up The Empire State Building

Winnie Harlow is ready for New York Fashion Week! The supermodel kicked off the Fall 2025 season by lighting up the Empire State Building this morning, alongside designer BFF Prabal Gurung. The occasion was hosted by organization KFN, which has entered a new multi-year partnership with the CFDA to further promote American designers and become the next hub—including show spaces!—for Fashion Week. We caught up with Harlow in her Empire State of mind!

How did it feel to light up the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week?

Absolutely iconic, like something I never dreamt I’d ever be doing. I used to write the things that I would want for the year, at the top of the year, and now I just leave it to God. Some of the things that I experienced I would have never dreamt of. This is one of them!

How did you pick your building lighting outfit this morning?

I wanted something daytime chic. It’s fashion week, so I want to serve looks, but want to be like, [in British accent] She’s lighting the Empire State Building, darling. She clocked in!

What are your Fashion Week plans this season?

Quite a few, but you’ll see. It’s a surprise!

What of you think of the new partnership between KFN and the CFDA?

I’m really excited to see what they do in collaboration. Being able to put two minds together is better than one!

What’s next with your beauty brand Cay Skin?

Cay Skin just launched a new shade called Coral. It’s my favorite. I’m wearing it today! And more innovation in SPF. SPF is a space that I really want to get into, because all skin of all tones, colors, shades, and conditions should be able to have SPF that protects your skin as well as looks incredible on your skin.

