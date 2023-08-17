Pamela Anderson Fronts Aritzia’s New Campaign, Coleen Rooney Covers British Vogue

Coleen Rooney covers British Vogue’s September issue

Say hello to British Vogue’s (surprising!) new cover star: Coleen Rooney. Famous in the UK as being the childhood sweetheart and wife of renowned footballer Wayne Rooney, Rooney found herself at the center of a pop culture phenomenon, aka the infamous “Wagatha Christie” scandal in 2019. ICYMI: Rooney had accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press, and went about trying to prove it with a social media trap. When it came to light, the spat piqued global interest, led to think pieces in the likes of the New York Times, and has subsequently even been made into a theatrical production, with a documentary also on its way. For her September issue cover story, lensed by Alec Maxwell and styled by Justine Mills, the mom-of-four sat down for an exclusive interview at her Cheshire manor, providing a glimpse into her opulent lifestyle and candidly discussing how she navigated the ordeal. Reflecting on the court proceedings that ensued in May of this year, Rooney admitted, “I’ve never been in a legal case before so for me it was scary.” Following her legal triumph, she has put this chapter behind her and is currently collaborating on a documentary project with Disney+ while also crafting her autobiography in partnership with Penguin. Read the full thing—including a cracker of a lede by Giles Hattersly—here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

Pamela Anderson stars in Aritzia’s Fall 2023 campaign for the Babaton collection

Oh Canada! Aritzia has joined forces with none other than iconic blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson for the Fall 23 Babaton Collection. Anderson is shot at her home in Ladysmith, British Columbia, where she has deep ties to the verdant landscapes and the breathtaking ocean scape. The actress and multi-hyphenate exudes her signature allure while showcasing an array of empowered boss-woman-approved silhouettes, highlighting Babaton’s atelier-inspired tailoring. The former Baywatch pinup is captured engaging in outdoor tasks like hedge trimming and lawn mowing—stars, they’re just like us!—all the while striking commanding poses in understated yet sophisticated ensembles. The heart of the campaign, fittingly, revolves around the notion of finding inner comfort and feeling at home with oneself. And no one can deny it’s been Pam’s year to reclaim her narrative and tell her story on her terms.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.