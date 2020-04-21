How closely are you watching Making the Cut? Every week we’re going to be testing your knowledge of the hit Amazon Prime fashion competition series. This week we’re quizzing you with some questions about the last two episodes. Good luck!

What museum was the fashion show held at in episode 7? The Met National Museum of Tokyo Mori Art Museum Edo-Tokyo Museum Correct! Wrong! Edo-Tokyo Museum Heidi referred to her Virtual Activity outfit as... "Very Jetsons" "Space cadets!" "Too tight!" "My moon man look" Correct! Wrong! "Very Jetsons!" What was the name of the teahouse Heidi and Tim took the designers to in Episode 8? Hamarikyu Garden Starbucks Ryotei Teahouse Rikugi-en Show hint Correct! Wrong! Ryotei Teahouse What words were on Esther's winning look? Esther! Gucci Top Three Making The Cut Correct! Wrong! Top Three What was Sander's makeup for the models based on? The Rising Sun Sunset Naomi's 1997 Versace campaign Buddhist art Correct! Wrong! The Rising Sun Test Your "Making the Cut" Knowledge Sorry, but you're not making the cut. Naomi's face really just says it all. You're making the cut, but just barely. Tim know you can do better. Congratulations, you made the cut! How do you know so much? Heidi, is that you? Share your Results: Facebook VK

