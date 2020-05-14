Anna Wintour To Speak at Teen Vogue’s Commencement

Upcoming graduates have been royally robbed of a well-deserved graduation this yer, but Teen Vogue is doing what they can to create a memorable experience for students. They’re celebrating 2020 graduates with an online commencement, which is set for May 31st on YouTube. Anna Wintour will be one of the speakers as well as Stacey Abrams, Brandon Maxwell, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Aly Raisman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tomi Adeyemi, and Noor Tagouri. Additional speakers are expected.

“So many high school and college seniors across the county will be missing out on their graduation ceremonies this year, but their hard work and accomplishments still deserve to be recognized in a special way,” says Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner. “Teen Vogue‘s virtual commencement is a way for us to celebrate the classes of 2020 by sharing words of wisdom, hope and encouragement from student speakers as well as some of the leaders and stars who inspire us most.”

Teen Vogue has teamed with TED TALKS to search for graduating high school and college students to represent their peers in the Teen Vogue Commencement program. Up to ten finalists will be featured across Teen Vogue platforms, and two students––one high school senior and one college senior––will be selected to receive expert coaching from the TED team and deliver their two minute speeches as part of the livestream event. Click HERE for details on how to submit.

The Teen Vogue Commencement is presented by Adobe, who will be creating the the first ever digital yearbook. Other partners supporting the event include 3 MUSKETEERS and Shutterfly.

Teen Vogue’s virtual prom will be held on May 16th. What are you wearing?

