Taylor Hill Is LVR Magazine’s Stunning Spring Issue Cover Girl, Emma Chamberlain’s New Aritzia Campaign, And More!

Taylor Hill readies for the next chapter

Taylor Hill isn’t in a rush. After a staggering 12 years in the spotlight—and she’s only 26!—the supermodel is figuring out her next steps, which she hopes taking on more acting roles after cutting her teeth on the set of Babylon last year. Currently starring in the comedy short Stealing Pulp Fiction, Hill sat down with Luisaviaroma’s LVR Magazine to discuss the journey so far. “I’m taking it step by step and slowly getting my feet wet. I learn as I go, and I take it daily. It’s difficult to fully commit to an acting class as I am all over the place,” she tells writer Roxanne Robinson. “I feel out of my element on a film set like I am 14 and starting again and have no idea what is happening, which makes it so fun.” The Nashville-based Colorado-native also opens up about her career so far, crediting her mom for helping her keep her feet on the ground as she navigated fame and the fashion industry. As for where she’ll go from here, she says: “I’m always winging it. I’m a Pisces. I love to keep my mind open to anything and take it as it comes. I feel so young and need to see where time takes me. To know who you truly are, you need experience and to feel grounded in your passions and beliefs. Right now, I want to do as much as possible with this period in life. I didn’t get here overnight. I can’t imagine where I will be in another 12 years!” The Spring issue is out now, featuring Hill in a divine cover story and editorial in this season’s best from The Row, Isabel Marant, Versace, Tom Ford, Altuzarra, and more, styled by editor in chief Kate Davidson Hudson. See more here.

Emma Chamberlain’s new Artizia campaign for Sunday Best’s Spring ’23 collection is here

Mega YouTube star Emma Chamberlain is the quintessential Aritzia girlie, as proven in a new four-part series just unveiled on aritzia.com. The online personality continues her ambassadorship for the brand with the launch of ‘Sunday Musing’ which showcases her in the youthful in-house range’s most popular everyday styles lounging chez Chamberlain. “I have been a fan of Aritzia for years, so working with them was so exciting for me,” she says. “I was especially excited to shoot their Sunday Best campaign because the brand perfectly embodies my style, which is a little bit of everything.” The series will drop over four consecutive Sundays starting February 26—preview what’s available now, right here.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver-based brand also recently unveiled its Wilfred Spring ’23 launch through a delectable event with its muse, chef and artist Laila Gohar. Gohar hosted an event at the unimaginably chic Nine Orchard Hotel, inviting editors and tastemakers to come explore the collection, as well as feast on her custom edible installations. Think: creations with oysters, pastries, and other seasonal treats, all inspired by the Wilfred Spring ’23 color palette. Delicieux!

Inside the Alexandre Birman Fall ’23 presentation in Milan

During Milan Fashion Week, chicettes headed to The Palazzo Parigi hotel to see the latest from Alexandre Birman. Descending on the beautiful ballroom to see the Fall ’23 collection—highlights include crystalized slouchy boots, folksy prints, equestrian-inspired boots, and updates on the classic Clarita sandals—were guests including Olivia Palermo, Rickie De Sole, Pam Arias, Michael Atmore, Roopal Patel, Linda Fargo, Tracy Margolies, Marta Sierra, Karina Bik, Godfreey Deeny, Mary Kate Boylan, and many more. Catch a sneak peek of your new footwear obsessions, below:

