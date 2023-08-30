Alix Earle stars in Elle’s September issue

The internet’s girl next door has found herself sitting pretty in Fall fashion’s hautest looks, thanks to Elle. TikTok sensation Alix Earle lets the outlet in on what life has been like since her name began reverberating around the digital world at a rapid pace. Having just graduated college, the New Jersey-native has found herself in a unique position with some 5.7 million followers hanging on to her every word and brands clamoring to work with her. In a profile and editorial, styled by Sarah Zendejas and photographed by Tyler Joe, the 23-year-old talks to Veronique Hyland about everything from criticism to cystic acne, how her stepmom helped her deal with (not always favorable) media attention, and what in the world she’ll do next.

Emma Chamberlain continues her partnership with Aritzia

Speaking of Gen Z content creators who are no stranger to the limelight, YouTube’s first lady Emma Chamberlain is once again teaming up with Artizia for Fall. As part of their reunion, Chamberlain has curated an assortment of her favorites from the retailer’s various in-house lines, which will all be featured in content due to be rolled out. The internet personality, 22, walks fans through eight of her go-to outfits for dress codes like, ‘business but unique’ and ‘casual but put together,’ in line with her own wardrobe needs. With 12 million subscribers used to following Chamberlain for her relatable vibe and sense of style, it’s a smart move on Aritzia’s part to tap into her styling tricks and knack for making layering look effortless. “It’s exciting to take a comfortable piece and elevate it,” Chamberlain tells shoppers. “I love styling a sweatshirt in a chic way. Pairing a sweatshirt with leather pants, dress pants, or a long skirt. Adding a classy belt or sleek boot….I don’t overthink it. There are no rules. It’s all about experimenting. I never stick to one distinct aesthetic. Some days I’m going full ’90s, some days I’m going full futuristic, and everything in between. I use fashion to express how I’m feeling on a given day, and I’m getting dressed for my own satisfaction.”

Paris Texas taps Nadia Lee Cohen to shoot its Pre-Fall ’23 campaign

British artist, photographer, and filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen is doing the most for luxury Italian footwear brand Paris Texas, lensing and starring in the latest campaign. Cohen, who’s considered a muse for everyone from Schiaparelli to Saint Laurent, features in the newest iteration of the brand’s ‘Through Her Lens’ series which commissions various female artists to tell their story. Shot in a villa in the Hollywood Hills, the imagery showcases the needs-no-introduction Stiletto Boot (which you’ve probably peeped on Gigi, EmRata, Kendall et al), the Rosario Texan, and the dagger-heeled Lidia mules against the property’s soft, retro interiors. According to a media alert, the campaign’s storytelling evoke’s Cohen’s own journey to finding herself in her adopted home of Los Angeles. We’d walk a mile in these shoes!

The WIE Suite, Vestiaire Collective, and Wölffer Estate toasted to summer

Guests gathered to enjoy the last of summer’s fleeting late sunsets over an intimate dinner ‘for visionary women’ Out East. Dee Poku, founder of The WIE Suite, Samina Virk, North America CEO of Vestiaire Collective, and Joey Wölffer, co-owner of Wölffer Estate Vineyard brought together a group of female innovators, leaders, creatives, and game-changers to toast to summer and connection. Joining the trio for food, conversation, and, of course, a few chilled glasses of Summer in a Bottle, were Athena Calderone, Bobbi Brown, Rebecca Minkoff, Laney Crowell, Cortne Bonilla, Claire Stern, Jennifer Fisher, Lauren Bush, Estelle Bailey Babenzien, and Dria Murphy, among others.

Images: BFA