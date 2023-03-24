Daily Media: Major Shifts at WME Fashion, W Magazine’s New Hires, and More!

All the latest industry moves!

Jeni Rose and Kate Stirling are now senior vice presidents and co-head of fashion representation at IMG Fashion, leading IMG Models and The Wall Group globally. Ali Bird is now senior vice president, global talent strategy and incubation for WME Fashion. Ivan Bart is now senior adviser to IMG Models. Brooke Wall is now chairperson of The Wall Group. Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai are now creative directors at large at W Magazine. Donna Francis is now Happiness editor at HELLO! Olivia Buth is now account executive at LVPR. Lindsay Rodriguez is now director of creative, social, and influencer marketing at LVPR. Claire Hyde is now account executive at LVPR. Jeanne Lo is now brand marketing and PR manager at Marquee. Carlos Nazario is now global artistic director at Moose Knuckles. Ashley Baptiste is now associate manager at Coach. Kang Kim is now vice president of product development at Carolina Herrera. Liz Gately has been promoted to junior account executive in SHADOW’s Spirits & Luxury Division. Lauren Spoto is now chief of staff at Dreamday

Plus!

16. Laura Neroulias has founded LORA PR focusing on food & beverage, travel/tourism, non-profit, architecture, real estate, fashion, tech and all things lifestyle.

17. Them is launching Queer on TV

18. Agentry PR is now representing Heirloom Amalgam.

19. Magrino is now representing Venetian Resort Las Vegas, ModernHaus SoHo in New York City, and a collection of properties within the Highgate Peru & Highgate Portugal portfolios.

20. AZIONE is now representing Kizik.

21. SEEN Group is now representing iS Clinical.

22. Exposure America is now representing Clarks, C.P. Company, and HNST jeans.

23. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Grown Brilliance

