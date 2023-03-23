Mugler H&M is coming!

H&M and Mugler are teaming up for a partnership this spring. The collection by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader includes both womenswear, menswear and accessories and launches in select stores and online on May 11th. “My idea of Mugler has always been democratic,” Cadwallader tells Vogue, “and this was a way of making it clear that it’s always been about bringing everyone in. I am also a big fan of stratification, making something that is $10,000 and something that is $50. The collab will kick off with a runway show on April 19th in New York City. These runway shows in the past have featured performances by Backstreet Boys, Kanye West, and Prince. Our bet is on Cardi B making a special appearance next month at the show.

W Magazine has named Kevin Tekinel and Charles Leavai creative directors at large

Tekinel and Leavai, founders and creative directors of Paris based agency MAYBE, will be joining W Magazine. They have previously had stint as creative directors of L’Uomo Vogue and most recently were commissioned to creatively direct Issues 80 and 81 of the iconic Le Monde D’Hermes. “I am so excited that W is working with Kevin and Charles.” Sara Moonves, W Magazine’s editor in chief said in a statement. “I’ve been an admirer of their work the past few years as they have quietly reshaped the fashion landscape with unique and memorable campaigns for some of the world’s most distinguished luxury clients. I can’t wait to see the incredible work we are able to do together for the magazine.”

FENDI has launched their Peekaboo campaign with Naomi Campbell

Peekaboo, we see you! Naomi is reprising her role as the face of Peekaboo for FENDI in their new Spring campaign. The black and white image was shot by David Sims. The bag first premiered at the FENDI Spring/Summer 2009 show and has become the signature bag for the brand. Venturini Fendi said at the time it’s “the only occasion in which a woman would be recommended to walk around with an unfastened and unlocked bag.”

Brie Larson Covers Harper’s Bazaar’s April Reinvention issue

The Oscar winner covers Harper’s Bazaar’s April issue in a shot by Collier Schorr. Inside she tells Collier Schorr that it’s important for her to remain firmly in reality. “I want to be in reality,” Larson says. “I love reality. It’s all I want. My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don’t wear super-flashy clothes when I’m out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I’m very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what’s as close to what’s true as possible.” The issue hits stands on April 4th.

