Steal Her Style! Elsa Hosk x 4th + Reckless Is Guaranteed To Sell Out Fast

Elsa Hosk’s taste is one of the most revered on Instagram, and now you too can channel her style. The trendsetting new mom has collaborated on a range with 4th + Reckless, which is launching Tuesday, October 26.

In their first collab together, the goal was to create an offering of high-end, editorial-worthy staples and separates that can transition from day to night. True to the Swedish tastemaker’s oft-imitated aesthetic, there’s languid three-piece suits, ankle-split tailored trousers, attention-stealing mini dresses in croc-textured faux leather, delicious outerwear, and even fire-emoji-worthy bustiers and fitted vests. In wearable hues like teal, burgundy, silver, winter white, and black, and incorporating fabrics like houndstooth, vinyl, faux leather, and wool, they’re literal supermodel-approved pieces that will see you through season after season.

Plus! In a cute detail, Hosk has named many of the pieces after her fellow supers—think: the Gigi oversized coat, the Ambrosio faux leather leggings, the sexy Izabel off the shoulder knit dress, the Joan trench, and the fun Romee zebra print trousers. Pricing and sizing details will be revealed closer to the launch date.

Take a sneak peek below and set your alarms for 10/26 when the full collection becomes available—because with 7 million fans obsessing over her every outfit on Instagram, this range is bound to sell fast!

