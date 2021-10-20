Daily News: Donna Karan x Revolve, Victoria Beckham Unveils Knitwear, Patti LaBelle Brings The House Down At Saks, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Donna Karan x Revolve ups the ante

All anyone wants to wear right now is seemingly minimalist but sexy ’90s-esque body-con—so why not turn to the OG? Donna Karan New York has collaborated with Revolve on a limited-edition capsule inspired by archival classics. The DKNY team reinterpreted the 15-piece line of figure-hugging dresses, separates, and a power-jumpsuit for the Revolve girl of today. Expect sultry pieces that work for day and play, in versatile tones and fabrics like metallic jersey, satin, and vegan leather. Shop it while you can on Donna Karan and Revolve now.

Patti LaBelle performs at Saks

Talk about a memorable Tuesday! Guests attending the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Fall Fundraiser last night enjoyed a special medley performance by legendary entertainer Patti LaBelle, including Over the Rainbow, Lady Marmalade, and On My Own. The event, hosted by Saks’ CEO Marc Metrick and executive chairman of Saks/president of the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Richard Baker, raised more than $1.7 million to support the Foundation’s mission to make mental health a priority in every community. Brava!

Get cozy, thanks to Victoria Beckham

VB’s latest launch is one for your radar. The Victoria Beckham brand has debuted its first end-to-end traceable collection, with the unveiling of a knitwear collection created with The Woolmark Company. Launching tomorrow, the assortment for both adults and kids includes turtleneck and crewneck sweaters, cardigans, scarves, and headwear all in 100% natural, renewable, and biodegradable Merino wool. Furthermore, the line uses sustainable plant-based dying methods, is fully traceable back to five Australian woolgrowers, and incorporates recycled and biodegradable packaging. Naturally, the style maven is already showcasing it out and about in NYC, teaming her chic turtleneck with sequins. Prices start at $370 for adults and $255 for kids.

Florence Huntington-Whiteley fronts Everlane’s new campaign

Model Florence Huntington-Whiteley (no surprises for guessing who her famous sister is!) is certainly having a moment. Having initially entered the industry more than a decade ago, she’s back in the spotlight in a big way thanks to walking the runway for Alexander McQueen and now fronting the Everlane FW 21 Get Into Denim campaign. The premise of the series is featuring people who are unapologetically themselves—a bill that FHW fits thanks to her passion on raising awareness about sustainability and gender issues in fashion. The Brit is joined by Philip Bread, Baba Diop, Anna Ling, Guinevere Van Seenus, and Kukua Williams in the Laura Jane Coulson-lensed campaign.

Farfetch’s first in-house label is here

Luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch and New Guards Group have linked up on a line of elevated wardrobe essentials, created with sustainability in mind. The result is There Was One (TWO), which utilizes data-driven insights to figure out the age old question: what do shoppers really want?! The premise will see thoughtfully-designed pieces in conscious materials delivered in drops to minimize excess production, and with recyclable and compostable packaging used too. To celebrate the launch, the company has shared a campaign by revered editor Penny Martin with stylists Karen Binns, Ellie Grace Cumming, and Emilie Kareh posting with their respective inspirations: Honey Dijon, Rym Beydoun, and Lucinda Chua. Shop it from today!

Solid & Striped make foray into ready to wear

Beloved beach-ready brand Solid & Striped is now coming for your whole wardrobe. The NYC-based line has launched its first ready to wear offering, and it’s as on-trend as you’d expect from the Instagram-beloved brand. The category will encompass pretty much everything you need—comfortable but chic separates, kaftans, and beach dresses—as well as pieces you didn’t yet know you needed. A perfectly slouchy suit that could technically take you from boardroom to beach? Where do we sign up! Summer Fridays in 2022: we’re ready for you.

