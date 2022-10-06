Get Ahead Of The Curve! Spring Summer 2023 Accessory Trends To Take Note Of

Bags! Shoes! Jewels! Oh my. We’ve looked into the catwalk crystal ball to predict what trends we’ll be yearning for come Spring Summer ’23, and now it’s time to guesstimate about the fun little accoutrements that maketh the outfits. Think: Studio 54-ready jewelry, tassels, and fishnets, and you’re on to a winner. Here are the accessories we’re putting all our money on. They say the house always wins, but we’re still winning to bet big on these.

Knee highs

The styling cue of the season? Add a pair of knee-high stockings, or leg warmer-style sandals in the case of Miu Miu, to up the ante when it comes to everything from prim and proper tweed to more daring numbers.

Fishnets

Or rather, why stop at the knee? Several designers doubled down on the monochromatic approach by matching looks with harmoniously-hued fishnets. And at Louis Vuitton, detailed lace tights added another layer of mystique to surreal outfits.

Chunky jewelry

At Saint Laurent, Khaite, and Tom Ford, there were distinct nods to the 1970s when it came to the XL bangles and earrings. Last days of disco? Not on our watch.

Sparkles

Crystal pieces were ten-a-penny on the runways in all four capitals, and seriously—take our money! But when the budget just won’t stretch to a $10,000+ hand-embellished dress, us mere mortals can at least reach for rhinestone bags and shoes instead.

Oversized bags

Cancel that Equinox membership, next season, we’re banking on sculpting our delts by lugging around supersized totes.

Tassel, fringe & feather bags

Texture reigns supreme. Reach for a bag that doubles as an emotional therapy pillow (see: Victoria Beckham’s tiered tassels or the fluffy must-haves at Jil Sander) or go for a museum-worthy beaded and fringed piece like those seen at Gucci’s TWINSBURG outing.

Gimmicks

In the “well, why not” category, leading the way are Gucci and Balenciaga’s Gizmo and gremlin bags, followed by Loewe’s anthurium-adorned sandals (love) or deflated balloon pumps (on the fence). I mean, Carrie Bradshaw’s already been spotted out with her JW Anderson Pigeon purse, so really, anything goes.

Rosettes

Triggered by Prom connotations? Forget about it. Rosettes and oversized floral pins look set to pop up everywhere, from dress adornments to neck ties. Time to make new, hopefully more chic, memories.

