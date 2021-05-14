Daily News: Selby Drummond Welcomes Baby Girl, Katie Holmes Moves On, Apparis’ First Store, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Selby Drummond becomes a mom

Front row fixture Selby Drummond shared her baby news on Instagram. The current chief brand officer at Bumble (formerly head of fashion and beauty at Snap and an OG Voguette) revealed that her daughter, Celine, entered the world just after Mother’s Day. Fitting! Congrats to Drummond and her husband, Steven Dubb.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. call it quits

They might have become a tabloid fixture during the pandemic, but actress Katie Holmes, 44, and her chef beau Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, have fizzled out. The pair, who dated for for eight months, will remain friends according to a source cited by Us Weekly. Which is good, of course, incase Holmes needs a way to get in to Vitolo’s family restaurant and Soho hotspot, Emilio’s Ballato, on a Friday night.

Summersalt unveil epic celebratory campaign

Lest we all need a reminder, every body is a summer-ready body! Case in point: swimwear brand Summersalt recruited an all-star cast to feature in its latest campaign. With a focus on looking and feeling confident and empowered at every shape and size, the ads bring together the likes of Olympian couple Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, model Maye Musk, entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, Erin and Sara Foster, 72-year-old TikTok sensation Babs Costello, TV host Catt Sadler, designer Carlie Cushnie, LGBTQ+ activist Jari Jones, stylist Micaela Erlanger, and more amazing personalities.

Apparis opens flagship store in Nolita

Welcome to the ‘hood, Apparis. The fashion and lifestyle brand is celebrating its fifth anniversary with its first-ever brick and mortar store. Located at 27 Prince Street, the paradise green-hued location officially opens its doors tomorrow at 11AM. What to expect? Luxe vegan staples in knitwear, silk, and leather, plus homewares, in a rainbow array of colors. See you there—there’s stated to be complimentary popsicles on hot summer days, after all!

Mejuri launches sparkling new bridal collection

Jewelry brand Mejuri has something for the magpie brides in our midst. Introducing the company’s highest price-point capsule collection yet: the Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière. We feel fancy just saying it! The debut comes after Mejuri launched wedding bands for women and men in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The new range sees covetable, ethically-sourced diamond must-haves for the big day, like tennis necklaces, drop earrings, rings, and more. Naturally, they’re also designed to be worn for the every day, and not just for your bridal bash. The collection is being unveiled from now until May 24—so keep your eyes peeled.

