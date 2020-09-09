Kim Jones Named Fendi Artistic Director, Will Continue at Dior

Fendi has announced perennial it boy Kim Jones will replace Karl Lagerfeld as artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and fur collections for women. Silvia Venturini Fendi, a third generation member of the Fendi family, will remain with the brand running the accessories and menswear collections. Jones will continue his role as artistic director of Dior Men.

“Kim Jones is a great talent and since joining, he has continuously proven his ability to adapt to the codes and heritage of the LVMH houses while revisiting them with great modernity and audacity,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer at LVMH. “At Fendi, I am convinced that his vision and passion will highly contribute to the success of the women’s collections.

The British designer has had stint at Mulberry, Louis Vuitton, Dunhill, and Hugo Boss. He left his role as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton in January 2018 where he brought a streetwear vibe to the brand. He received the Menswear Designer of the Year award by the British Fashion Council in 2009 and 2011. He has also been an art director and stylist for publications such as Dazed & Confused, Pop, Fantastic Man and T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Jones will present his first Fendi ready-to-wear collection during Milan Fashion Week in February.

