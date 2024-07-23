Courtney Daniels Shares Her Journey To Becoming Montauk’s Art Maven!

Courtney Daniels has expertly connected the dots and cultivated brands across industries with her storytelling, marketing, and PR skills. Since Courtney Daniels Consulting’s launch more than a decade ago, the comms pro has cultivated her wide-ranging clientele with an emphasis (and, frequently, cross-pollination) of two orbits she’s particularly passionate about—the art world and the East End, namely Montauk.

You worked at various PR agencies for more than 17 years. What led you to the industry?

I liked the idea of marketing, PR, and brand building during college, and as a junior, I convinced my parents to let me spend the summer before senior year in NYC. I applied for a summer internship with ShopPR/Lippe Taylor and got it. I absolutely loved the work and had a knack for it. When I graduated, ShopPR offered me another summer internship, and within three months I got my first job as an account coordinator. I later worked with Behrman Communications and Seventh House, then held director roles at Paul Wilmot Communications and FleishmanHillard. I can’t stress enough to our younger generation how important those initial internships can be to your career.

What led you to launch your eponymous company in 2014?

I’m truly a serial entrepreneur. Prior to Courtney Daniels Consulting, I actually owned three companies with a business partner—Sister Tribes, a PR agency; Édité Showroom, a sales showroom for luxury collections; and French Rebellion, a company to bring European brands to the U.S. to launch for both sales and press. I’d worked in corporate for years, and learned from the greats. I felt confident breaking off on my own, and haven’t looked back since. I love seeing how our work with different brands and personalities can make them succeed!

How has Courtney Daniels Consulting’s clientele grown over time?

I feel lucky that most of our business comes through referrals from my network. My past experience in corporate places meant working with all genres of industries, and I love to keep things interesting. Our client roster has also expanded to include my personal interests over the years, including art, technology, business, and hospitality.

What prompted you to deepen your art-centric work more than 10 years ago?

I’ve been friends with a large network of artists since moving to NYC. I also collect artwork, and I have relationships with a lot of gallerists. Years ago, I began helping my artist friends by making introductions to galleries and showing their work to my network. I was doing this for some time before I realized, “Maybe there’s something there.” So, I developed a special program of representation and marketing for artists, as a service offered by my agency, which I’ve become quite well known for over the years.

What are some different capacities in which you work in the art realm?

There’s our special program through which we act as both the artist’s agent and their marketing and PR counterpart: We place them in galleries, and do the deals, handle marketing, PR, and social media management. We also create licensing deals with museums and corporate collections. And we’re heavily connected with media to ensure all our work gets that visibility component, which also translates to sales. Of course, each plan for each client has a strategy, and it’s distinctly tailored to every artist and their work.

What are you working on for this year’s Hamptons Fine Art Fair in July?

One of our clients is lifelong artist, and founder and editor in chief of The Daily Front Row, Brandusa Niro, who we recently signed exclusively with Avant Gallery. I’ll be taking clients and collectors with interest in Brandusa’s work to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair!

Tell us about some East End artists you work with.

Renowned fine-art photographer James Katsipis—who is also now my fiancée—is an artist we’ve represented for years. James opened his namesake gallery, James Katsipis Photography, in May at 742 Montauk Highway, attached to the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. Born and raised in Montauk, James is celebrated for his exceptional ocean photography and stunning visual art. Another local client is Lindsay Bardwil, a multidisciplinary artist born and raised in Manhattan who now lives in Montauk full time. Surrounded by the sea, her work is primarily inspired by, and a reflection of, the quietude and peace of her environment, featuring collected natural elements she forages and carefully selects.

How would you describe the art scene Out East?

The East End, and specifically Montauk, has always been filled with some of the best artists in the world, like Andy Warhol, Peter Beard, Jackson Pollock, and Willem de Kooning. I truly think it’s the perfect backdrop for the creative spirit.

What guides your strategy for discovering, vetting, and advising new artists?

I have to feel inspired; I have to like the person as a human; and, of course, I have to love their work personally. I consider how my talents and my firm’s work will add significantly to the artists’ growth, and, there’s a certain amount of intuition of knowing what works and what won’t. There are many pieces of the puzzle that have to align for me to work with someone.

How do you work with philanthropic and nonprofits, too?

Giving back has always been an important part of who I am and what I stand for. My agency has donated our services and done fundraising for philanthropies and non-profits such as Vibrant Emotional Health, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Beauty for Freedom, and Humane Society, just to name a few. I always partner our clients with philanthropies and build this into our strategies, as it’s so important for every brand and company to be doing this.

What East End exhibitions are on your radar right now?

At the Parrish Art Museum, there’s the KAWS: Time Off, the acclaimed artist, known for his signature hybrid cartoon figures, is showing his never-before-seen paintings and bronze sculptures. At Guild Hall in East Hampton, I’m looking forward to painter, sculptor, and filmmaker Julian Schnabel’s exhibition of his decades-long creative output; there’s also a talk with the artist August 3 at Guild Hall’s newly renovated theater. I’m also looking forward to the Post Graffiti installation by Beyond the Streets the Southampton Arts Center, which showcases the work of more than 25 graffiti artists, including Kenny Scharf, KATSU, and Felipe Pantone.

How and where will you unwind this summer?

I’m looking forward to vacationing in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast, specifically in Capri and Positano. I always take one week off during the summer for my birthday. I’m always working, so it’s my special time to totally unplug and enjoy. I also paint in my spare time, so I’d like to do more of that!

In your downtime, where can we find you Out East for drinks or dinner?

I live in Montauk and love to stay local, like Inlet Seafood for the best seafood, raw bar, and sushi. I also go to newly opened Sunset Harbor in East Hampton because they’ve got great food and dueling pianos on Saturday nights. I love live entertainment during dinner! I adore a great French bistro, and Pierre’s in Bridgehampton never disappoints. Topside at Gosman’s in Montauk is the perfect spot for drinks, lunch, or dinner while watching the boats go by. Sel Rrose makes a great martini, and Shagwong is an iconic Montauk spot with a great bar scene, and it’s fun for dancing.

What are your favorite spots for chic shopping locally?

Whalebone Apparel is as local as it gets in Montauk; it has the softest, coolest hoodies. Sunshine has super cool beachwear and great gift items, while Love Adorned carries the best jewelry—I can never go in and not come out with something!

Any other beloved haunts around Montauk?

The Lucore Art exhibits exciting contemporary art and sculpture; owner Chris Lucore is a great artist himself. Montauk Beach House always has live music and art shows, and The Montauket is perfect for live music, drinks, and the best sunset.

