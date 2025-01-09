Pack your bags! Atlanta Apparel is back next month, spotlighting Spring/Summer 2025 collections for retailers and buyers. From February 4 to 7, the event will be hosted at AmericasMart in Atlanta, Georgia. During this edition, however, there’s plenty of events to keep an eye on—including Taste of Atlanta, where guests can discover the city’s rich culinary and entertainment scenes. Here’s everything to know about the debut event before you go!

What is Taste of Atlanta?

Taste of Atlanta is a new initiative for buyers to experience the city’s robust local features during the Atlanta Apparel markets. At the first event for the February market, guests will travel to midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square—a modern development that holds over 150 restaurants, stores, and more—just two miles away from AmericasMart. Buyers will have opportunities to discover Colony Square’s beloved and award-winning dining experiences and bars, as well as its popular nail salon, movie theater, spa, and more.

When will Taste of Atlanta be held?

Taste of Atlanta will take place on the same night that Atlanta Apparel’s February market begins, on February 5. Starting at 6:00 PM EST, guests can board shuttles from the downtown Market to Colony Square, which will continuously return to AmericasMart and the market’s associated hotels until 10:00 PM EST.

Which brands at Colony Square are participating in Taste of Atlanta?

During Taste of Atlanta, many venues and brands at Cologne Square will be participating for attendees to discover. These include Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Serena Pastificio, Sweetgreen, and Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co.

Will there be any special events and activations?

At Taste of Atlanta, guests can discover the full range of retail stores and restaurants at Colony Square. During the event itself, various vendors will be offering Atlanta Apparel buyers perks like discounted rates, complimentary drinks and appetizers, and more. Participating vendors include:

