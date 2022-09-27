Seven Delicious Restaurants You Simply Have To Try When In Town For Atlanta Apparel

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner, taking place at AmericasMart from Tuesday, October 11-Saturday, October 15. And while we’re buzzing with excitement for the fashion, programing, and more—we’re equally as enthused about the culinary experiences we are penciling in time for too. Here’s what is on our hit list.

Mujo

An intimate, Edomae-style sushi spot in the Westside Provisions district with an omakase-only, tasting menu experience.

Saints + Council

This new Midtown spot in the completely redesigned Colony Square arts district features a massive island bar with individual stations with bartenders creating handcrafted cocktails to pair with fresh dishes. Plus! The desserts look heavenly…

Bastone

Designed to feel like an all-day happy hour (we’ll drink to that!), Bastone is a wine-focused mozzarella bar with handmade pastas and craft cocktails on the West Side.

Smokey Stallion BBQ

In nearby Castleberry Hill and opened by football great Cam Newton and his brother, Smokey Stallion BBQ served up classic Southern BBQ for lunch and dinner.

The Sun Dial

This sleek hotel restaurant and bar includes a 360-degree view of the cityscape and features a fresh menu of seasonal American cuisine.

Alma Cocina

With a fresh, contemporary approach to Mexican and Latin American cuisine, Alma Cocina brings bright, fresh ingredients, traditional regional fare and a stylish atmosphere to Atlanta’s restaurant scene.

By George

Housed in the former Central Bank and Trust of the storied Candler Building, By George offers elevated contemporary American fare featuring locally-inspired dishes and inventive cocktails.

