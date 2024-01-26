See All The Style At The Winter Show’s Young Collectors Night

Over 700 of the city’s art and antiques enthusiasts and budding philanthropists headed to the historic Park Avenue Armory on Thursday evening to raise a glass to The Winter Show. The fair’s annual Young Collectors Night cocktail soirée brought together uptown and downtown for a chic bash benefiting the event’s longtime partner, East Side House Settlement in the Bronx. On the agenda? NightOwl espresso martinis, discovering what the famed curation has to offer this time, and dancing ’til late—after all, it’s finally the end of a long, long January.

The evening, which honored power couple Paul Arnhold, renowned glass artist, and Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, prompted guests to nod to the Jewel Box theme, and with velvet, rich tones, and embellishment abounding, attendees certainly went all in. Speaking of jewels! Young Collectors Night was presented in partnership with Muzo Emerald Colombia, with many around the room spotted wearing the company’s glittering green show-stoppers.

The evening was co-chaired by Joshua Barba-Hill, Kevin Barba-Hill, Sam Dangremond, Michael Diaz-Griffith, Laura Doyle, Allegra O. Eifler, Tiffany Farney, Justin Fichelson, Lucinda B. May, Madeline O’Malley, Camille Okhio, Margaret Schwartz, Anderson Somerselle, Elise Taylor, and Laura Day Webb. Notable guests who joined in celebrating Arnhold and Gordon were Julia Arnhold, Joelle El Sawalhi, Alexander Hankin, Adam Charlap Hyman, Elizabeth Kurpis, Kyle Marshall, Larry Milstein, Di Mondo, Irene Neuwirth, Polina Proshkina, Indré Rockefeller, Jamie Singer Soros, and Ariana Venturi, among many others across the design, fashion, arts, and entertainment industries. Music was provided by DJ Jade Croo.

The Winter Show is open daily until Sunday, January 28 at the Park Avenue Armory—don’t miss your chance! Before you go buy your tickets, peek inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

