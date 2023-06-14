Hill House Home marks its exclusive capsule on Net-a-Porter with an evening on the water

All aboard! Nell Diamond’s Hill House Home has found a new home on Net-a-Porter. Last night, the virally-successful brand celebrated a soon-to-be-unveiled exclusive capsule of playful warm weather pieces with a memorable sunset cocktail party on the historic Pilot sailboat at Brooklyn Bridge pier. Guests enjoyed frozen margaritas and French fries on deck as they previewed looks from the line (as seen on Diamond, and stylish attendees like Barbara Bush, Jane Keltner de Valle, Charlotte Groeneveld, and Samantha Varvel.) Also joining the founder, equally famous for her witty Instagram captions as her Nap Dresses, for the occasion were Prabal Gurung, Rachel Blumenthal, Casey Fremont, Katie Sturino, Tanya Taylor, Marjon Carlos, Claire Olshan, Lydia Fenet, Ezra J. William, Danielle Duboise, Sabrina Rudin, Romilly Newman, and many more. The special Hill House Home x Net-a-Porter capsule is set to launch later this June—keep your eyes peeled.

Images: BFA

New York City Ballet invites Wes Gordon to create costumes, announces Fall Gala details

The New York City Ballet, NYCB, is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary, and thus the upcoming Fall Gala will pull out all the stops. Taking place on Thursday, October 5, the event will raise a glass to the company’s co-founding choreographers, fashion, and its home of New York City. Sarah Jessica Parker, who conceived the annual fashion-centric celebration back in 2012, will return as co-chair this year. She will be joined by co-chairs Andy Cohen, Georgina Bloomberg, Laverne Cox, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, Jill Kargman, Diane Kruger, Mazdack and Zanna Rassi, Jordon Roth, and Lizzie Tisch. The program will feature Jerome Robbins’ Glass Pieces to the music of Philip Glass as well as excepts from George Balanchine’s Who Cares?. Designing new costumes for Who Cares? this year is Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon.

Tracy Anderson teams up with Bloch Dancewear

Here’s your new outfits for the studio sorted: Tracy Anderson has partnered with Bloch on a collaboration that speaks to the fitness guru’s longtime relationship with the dancewear brand. Anderson, who created her revolutionary concept back in 1998, was originally a competitive and professional dancer and Bloch has been a mainstay in her activewear wardrobe since those days. As such, she calls the collaboration “a true full circle moment” and fans of TA will know that there’s nothing more Anderson-approved than a unitard or leotard you can sweat to your hearts content in. In the line, there’s eight items including the aforementioned one-pieces as well as workout sets made to move with you. “It has been such a wonderful opportunity to work with Tracy Anderson to interpret her unique understanding of body movement into functional and flattering garments,” David Wilkenfeld, CEO of Bloch, added. Prices for the performancewear pieces range from $50 to $125 and are available online and at Tracy Anderson studios worldwide now. Happy sculpting!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.