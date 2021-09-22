Wes Gordon Dedicates His Couture Council Award To Carolina Herrera—See Inside The Red Carpet Celebration Here!

High fashion was served up downtown before the clock even struck noon (or one could get their hands on coffee!) in the ballroom of Casa Cipriani, as supporters gathered to toast Wes Gordon. The Illinois-native is the 2021 recipient of the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion, an honor he accepted from model and friend Shanina Shaik and to which he dedicated to Mrs. H.

Celebrating Gordon and his tenure as creative director at Carolina Herrera, the annual Couture Council Luncheon also enjoyed a long-awaited return to an in-person event. The beloved luncheon, benefitting The Museum at FIT (MFIT), raised nearly $700,000 this year—despite capacity being limited to 50%.

While accepting his award, Gordon thanked his mother, Emilie Rubinfeld, for her relentless support. Gordon also thanked his husband, his friends and clients (many of whom were in the room looking resplendent in his creations), and, of course, Carolina Herrera herself who sat beaming in the audience. Praising the Venezuelan-American designer as the “empress of elegance,” Gordon noted: “I dedicate this award to you. I have only been the caretaker of the magical house you have built.”

Opening remarks were given by FIT president, Dr. Joyce F. Brown, who said Gordon was a natural choice for the award with his “vibrant, bold, and dramatic [designs, which are themselves celebrations, filled with exuberance and joy.” MFIT director and chief curator, Dr. Valerie Steele, also thanked those in attendance for their support of the museum and its current exhibit, Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion.

Notable guests included Patricia Lansing, Fern Mallis, Martha Stewart, Indre Rockefeller, Stacey Bendet Eisner, Nicole Miller, Julie Macklowe, Jean Shafiroff, Ramy Brook, Gillian Hearst, B. Michael, Young Emperors, Ramona Singer, Sarah Wetenhall, and Fe Fendi, among others. Presenting sponsor was Nordstrom and the event was co-chaired by Jeffery Fowler and Carolina Herrera president, Emilie Rubinfeld.

Feast your eyes on the glamour below!

