Inside The Epic Art Production Fund Gala…Where The Style Was Off The Charts!

Who wasn’t at the Art Production Fund Gala?! Putting the fun in funds, the glitzy soirée raised $700,000 in support of the non-profit’s mission to highlight, commission, and support thought-provoking public art installations. After a two-year hiatus, the 11th annual gala returned to The Seagram Building earlier this week to honor artist Sanford Biggers and his work with the organization in 2021. Here’s what went down!

The evening, presented in partnership with Saks, brought together over 300 people who took the theme—APT REUNION—seriously. In other words, guests donned their colorful finery with enthusiasm and quickly draped themselves in the black and white Letterman jackets which had been customized with their names. While sipping Ruinart Champagne and martinis (poured through an APF custom ice luge!), attendees enjoyed a routine from Cheer New York cheerleaders and an immersive performance by Sanford Biggers’ multimedia concept band Moon Medicin, presented by GUCCI.

Between the dinner menu created by Sarah Hoover, a live art auction led by Christie’s Sara Friedlander, a transformed ladies lounge-turned-pretty photo moment, there was no shortage of highlights from the evening—which you’ve likely been bombarded with all over your Instagram feed. Executive director Casey Fremont and director of operations Kathleen Lynch welcomed and thanked everyone in attendance, while restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson led the room in a toast to Biggers. Oh what a night!

Guests included Art Production Fund co-founders Doreen Remen and Yvonne Force Villareal, Amy Astley, Amy Phelan, Aurora James, Barbara Schinazi, Beverly Nguyen, Bob Colacello, Camilla Marcus, Carolyn Angel, Cece Barfield Thompson, Charlotte Groeneveld, Chloe Wise, Cynthia Rowley, Derrick Adams, Dustin Yellin, Eboni K. Williams, Fab 5 Freddy, Flynn McGarry, Francisco Costa, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hank Willis Thomas & Rujeko Hockley, Huma Abedin, Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, Isolde Brielmaier, Jane Keltner de Valle, Jenne Lombardo, Jessica Joffe, Jessica Wang, Jill Kargman, Lily Sheen, Marcus Samuelsson, Maxwell Osborne, Mickalene Thomas & Racquel Chevremont, Nell Diamond, Nicola Vassell, Nicole Ari Parker, Paul Arnhold & Wes Gordon, Peter Marino, Prabal Gurung, Rachel & Neil Blumenthal, Rachel Feinstein & John Currin, Rachelle Hruska & Sean Macpherson, Sarah Arison, Sarah Harrelson, Selah Marley, Shantell Martin, Sheree Hovsepian & Rashid Johnson, Stacey Bendet, Tyler Mitchell, Waris Ahluwalia, Zoe Buckman, and so more.

Imagery: BFA

