Retrofête Dabbles In Bleach-dyed Denim And Butterflies For SS ’21—Plus Pretty Party Dresses Of Course!

Despite being just two-years-old, New York-based brand Retrofête has become the first word in party dressing, thanks to its omnipresent Gabrielle sequin wrap dress. The brand revealed its Spring Summer 2021 collection via a video presentation this week—their first time presenting a collection formally—and it seems that the co-founders have a lot more up their sleeves than just dancefloor-ready sparkles.

Ohad Seroya, co-founder and creative director, said he was thinking a lot about the freedom of being at a music festival, dancing from dusk to dawn. In a bid to translate that energy, he leaned into pieces that embodied euphoria, self-expression, a positive attitude, and a healthy dose of hedonism. It makes sense that a butterfly motif (it being a symbol of freedom) is seen throughout the offering, in a smashing gown with a swirling pink design. There’s also ’90s-style tops, trippy kaleidoscopic hues, graffiti prints, mystical crystal elements, and experimental bleach-dyed denim.

Seroya also looked to his own home for inspiration—evident in more understated co-ords and flowing, robe-style dresses. Because, after all, why not indulge in a little glamour while lounging about the house? “The past couple seasons, we’ve started to focus on designing clothes that make sense for the everyday woman, while staying true to Retrofête’s DNA: high-shine, a lot of glamour. Even if she’s home, working or on the go, she’s still celebrating life,” he said.

See the Spring Summer ’21 collection below:

