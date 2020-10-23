Stylist B. Åkerlund’s Latest Collab Fits Like A Glove

Powerhouse stylist B. Åkerlund, who has worked with everyone from Madonna to Britney to Rihanna, has paired up with Handsome Stockholm on a collection of leather gloves inspired by royalty. The Royal Collection features eight couture Italian leather gloves named after celebrated royal positions. The gloves are available in red, black, beige and silver options or a combination of these with one offering a nod to the Queen of Hearts. Åkerlund tells us more!

What was your vision for “The Royal Collection?”

I wanted to create a glove collection that I could add to my everyday wardrobe, but still feel chic and add some flavor to my fall look.

What was it about this project that appealed to you?

I felt a need for new interesting glove options in the market and felt that Handsome’s execution and quality was up to par with my aesthetic.

What do you love about wearing gloves?

I love that gloves are fully functional, keeping me warm in the winter, but are also the perfect accessories to add to any look, they add a touch of drama.

We understand each style is named after a celebrated royal such as the “Queen,” “Duchess,” etc. What was it about each glove that gave them their name?

I wanted to name every style in the collection after the rank that I thought they represented. “The Queen” is named “The Queen” because it has the most lavish design and represents the attitude of a powerful woman.

Who is your all-time favorite royal and why?

Diana the Princess of Wales is my favorite royal of all time. She was a style icon for me as a little girl growing up in the 1980s. She was also known as “The People’s Princess.” It goes to show you don’t have to be born into a title to feel royal. It’s the attitude and sophistication you carry with you.

Why is having royalty in our lives important?

I don’t necessarily think it is but growing up in Sweden it was special to have a king and queen to adhere to. It gives us a sense of freedom and purpose to have someone to look up to.

What else have you been up to lately?

I’ve been enjoying time with my family and trying to stay creative during these difficult times. I’ve also been working on my PR showroom, The Residency Experience. There’s always something happening and it’s incredibly fulfilling to work with so many talented designers on a regular basis.

