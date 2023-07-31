Balenciaga names first-ever house brand ambassadors, plans to show in LA

French actress Isabelle Huppert and Thai triple threat PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn are officially the faces of Balenciaga. The Paris-based brand announced the news today, marking a first for the global luxury label, although it is regularly known for its high-profile campaign stars and use of A listers on runway. Case in point: Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa walked in the debut Couture show last July, while Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid have appeared in campaigns for the house. Earlier this summer, the ensemble cast for the most recent Couture outing included the likes of runway legends like Natasha Poly, Edie Campbell, Amber Valletta, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Guinevere van Seenus, as well as one of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s original go-to models, Danielle Slavik. And of course, Isabelle Huppert has been a consistent presence across collections and campaigns since her first appearance in July 2021. “Isabelle Huppert is one of the greatest exemplars of her craft and a French national treasure. Having appeared in over 130 movies and television shows, she holds the record for the actress with the most films entered in the Cannes Film Festival official competition,” the brand said of aligning with her. Meanwhile, award-winning actor, model, and singer PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn has been spotted attending Balenciaga shows as of late. “During the proudest moments of my career, Balenciaga has been my chosen companion. I’m honored and thrilled to pursue this exciting journey as a Balenciaga ambassador,” he said of his newest role.

Meanwhile, Demna is reportedly eyeing up Los Angeles for a destination show on December 2 to present the Fall 2024 collection. The brand has not confirmed the rumor, but it true, it would mark the second time Balenciaga showed Stateside, following the Spring 2023 takeover of the New York Stock Exchange. The brand will show its Spring 2024 collection in Paris during Paris Fashion Week later this year. Watch this space!

Phaidon announces details of Thom Browne monograph

Thom Browne is reading to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his namesake label, and what better way to reflect than with a weighty coffee table tome. The forthcoming project is the first-ever book on the American designer, and will reflect on the origins of the brand as a menswear outfitter that became synonymous with uniform dressing to a globally-recognized force that has further gripped the zeitgeist and pop culture since its expansion into womenswear and accessories in 2011. The Phaidon-published book will include exclusive, never seen before images and specially-commissioned photography, curated, compiled, and introduced by Browne’s longtime partner, Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, who acts as creative director of this project. The 400+-page book will include over 40 gatefolds to include large scale images, and signed copies will be available on Phaidon.com while supplies last. The book will be available on October 25, and can be pre-ordered now.

Retrofête will make their NYFW debut this September

Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin of the New York-based label Retrofête are blowing out five candles on the cake in the most fitting way possible: by hosting their first runway show during the official NYFW schedule. The popular partywear, accessories, and denim brand will showcase a Spring Summer 2024 collection on Monday, September 11 at 6PM. The move comes after the first permanent brick-and-mortar Retrofête boutique opened in the city last year, following a successful holiday season pop-up. With the likes of Daphne Groeneveld, Frida Aasen, and Madison Headrick regularly starring in the brand’s high-octane, high-glamour campaigns, we’re excited to see the runway casting for this debut!

Amanda Willinger promoted to chief revenue officer at LAGOS

Congratulations are in order for Amanda Willinger, who’s been named chief revenue officer at LAGOS. In her new role, Willinger will leverage the experience gained over the last ten years at the Philadelphia-based jewelry brand to advance global strategy. The position was created specifically for Willinger, who was previously chief digital officer at the company, to expand her responsibilities to lead all revenue-generating functions, including sales, business development, and customer experience. In a media alert announcing the promotion, LAGOS noted that Willinger’s tenure at the brand has been instrumental in growing LAGOS.com 30x since 2014. Willinger has previously led teams at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips De Pury, IPPOLITA, and David Yurman, having started her career in the art world. Master jeweler Steven Lagos, who founded the brand in 1977, said, “Amanda is an intuitive leader with the unique ability to master both emerging technologies and key relationships. Her discipline with regard to data-driven decision making, combined with strong team building and brand building skills will help to continue the momentum that we have built at LAGOS.”

