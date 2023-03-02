Kerry Washington covers Marie Claire’s Identity Issue

Marie Claire’s special print issue, the Identity Issue, is here—with a suitably special cover star to match. Kerry Washington graces the mag in a stunning editorial feature and engaging interview, delving into topics like parenting, on-representation, embracing her 40s, and her new Hulu dramedy UnPrisoned. On the subject of navigating balance and dealing with any negativity that comes her way, she says things like “prayer, meditation, therapy, and journaling” are key. “I have to be doing that work,” she says. “As an executive, entrepreneur, parent, wife, for me to show up in those places requires that I’m willing to constantly be doing self-inventory and face my stuff. If I’m in a place of faith, self-love, and radical acceptance, shit doesn’t bother me. I can take a risk, and whether it goes well or doesn’t, I’m good. It’s about the journey, letting go of the result, and trusting your lane is yours. But if I’m not doing the work to be in a faithful place, then it’s much harder.” She adds how important it is for her to chose projects that impact and shift culture—like her lead role on Scandal, which made her the first Black woman to play a main character in a network drama since the ’70s. “Even in the beginning of my career, I would say I’d rather work another shift at the restaurant than do a movie that is going to be bad for women or Black people,” she recalls. Read the full feature here—and grab the issue on newsstands from March 7.

Camila Morrone talks career moves, growing up in the spotlight, and more with The Cut

Camila ‘Cami’ Morrone is ready for her close up. Days out from the premier of her upcoming star-studded Amazon show, Daisy Jones & The Six, the model/actress spoke to The Cut about this next act. “I’ve never learned so much as being 25 years old,” she says of the dizzying opportunities coming her way right now, not to mention a global press tour with castmates including Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin. “I am just starting to feel like a woman. But I also feel little in a lot of senses.” Having been working since her teens, Morrone has an independence that belies her years. “Believing in myself gives me that feeling of, ‘Wow, maybe I can achieve the things that I want to achieve,'” she says of her drive and work ethic. When pressed by The Cut about whether there are similarities between her role as Camila in the show—wife to frontman Billy, played by Claflin—and her highly-publicized former relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, she gracefully answers: “With any character that I play, I try to bring what I know from my real life…That’s the main thing that I learned in acting class, how to tap into moments in your life that were impactful. So I don’t think it’s any different for Camilla, I just tapped into what I knew. I do see her as incredibly independent, despite Billy being a rock star.” Read the full feature here.

Prabal Gurung & friends celebrate

Should you find yourself in the Meatpacking today, be sure to stop by 405 W 13th Street, where the iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung for JCPenney collection is displayed in all its glory and is shoppable while stocks last today. Last night, the designer and his purpose-driven collection for the retailer were fêted by industry insiders as they perused the collection over cocktails. Guests included Phillip Lim, Magnus Reedus, Elizabeth Kurpis, the CFDA’s CaSandra Diggs, Mickey Boardman, JCPenney’s Michelle Wzalo, Natalie Lim Suarez and Dylana Lim Suarez, amongst others. The 25-piece collection, which is size inclusive and all priced under $100, is available online now.

Retrofête makes it official in NYC

Following the success of its month-long holiday pop-up shop at 99 Spring Street, Retrofête has announced it’s here to stay in Soho. The 1,825-square-foot space, designed by BoND—in collaboration with co-founder and creative director Ohad Seroya with Kate Reeder and Daniel Marcella—features hanging crystal installations that complement the NYC-based brand’s beloved dancefloor-ready sparkly dresses and accessories. While sharing the news, Retrofête teased that there’s also activations, special events, and exclusive collaborations in the pipeline. Yay!

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto introduce Y-3 Atelier

Following the recent 20th anniversary of their partnership, Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto are readying to unveil a new elevated label called Y-3 Atelier. Y-3 Atelier will use patterns recreated from one-of-a-kind Yohji Yamamoto runway pieces and for its inaugural collection, the design team will reimagine dresses, track tops, jackets, skirts, pants, and more—adorning each with the sportswear giant’s signature Three Stripes detailing. Marking the occasion, the revered Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama has captured the first ever Y-3 Atelier collection at the renowned Shibuya restaurant – Narukiyo Izakaya. Depicting models adorned in select Y-3 Atelier garments, the images highlight the shared values of both figures: a quasi-obsessive loyalty to monochromatic palettes, a desire to find magic in the everyday, and a relentless commitment to breaking all the rules. Y-3 Atelier launches exclusively at a pop-up retail and exhibition space in Paris hosted by SSENSE at 42 Rue de Sévigné today and tomorrow. Also on display, there’ll be a gallery of images from revered Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama, who captured the first ever Y-3 Atelier collection at Shibuya restaurant, Narukiyo Izakaya. See some of the campaign, below:

The Italian Trade Commission & Cosmetica Italia hosted a panel about next-gen Italian beauty

To further promote awareness about Italian beauty brands in the US, the Italian Trade Commission and Cosmetica Italia, have launched Beauty Made in Italy. Yesterday, at the Italian Trade Commission on the Upper East Side, guests gathered for a panel discussion on ‘The Next Generation of Italian Beauty’ which was moderated by Avril Graham, executive editor, fashion & beauty at Harper’s Bazaar. Panelists Chiara Cascella, founder & CEO of EspressOh, Gian Antonio Pisterzi, founder & CEO of Pisterzi Italian Grooming Art, and Giuditta Rossetti, founder & CEO of Acqualaï were engaged in an insightful, entertaining, and though-provoking discussion about brand values, authenticity, challenges, and goals for the future of their Made in Italy brands. See some highlights of the panel, below:

