Daily Media: Rachel Bilson Launches Podcast, Pinterest Acquires The Yes, MATTE Project’s Talent Group, Plus! New Names At The New York Post, Prada, Diesel, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Barret Wertz is now commerce editorial director at New York Post Digital Network.

2. Kate Lowenstein is now senior vice president and general manager of Well+Good and Livestrong.com.

3. Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta.

4. Eraldo Poletto is now global CEO at Diesel.

5. Roberto Massardi is now chief business development officer at Prada.

6. Libbey Baumgarten is now executive vice president & head of growth at JBC PR. Emily Tschirhart is now vice president at the company.

7. English Berthoumieux is now senior manager at Savannah Engel PR. Claire O’Connor is also now senior manager and Ella Bristow is now coordinator.

8. Grace Newby is now junior account coordinator at Agentry PR.

9. Pinterest has acquired The Yes.

10. Dia & Co. has aqcuired 11 Honoré.

11. VPR has opened a West Coast showroom in West Hollywood, CA; representing brands including One Teaspoon, Love The Label, Ellie Mae Studios, Retrofête, SER.O.YA, Hemant & Nandita, Rococo Sand, and Poupette St Barth.

12. Rachel Bilson has announced the launch of her new lifestyle podcast, Broad Ideas, now available on all major podcast platforms. Bilson will be joined by co-host and long-time best friend Olivia Allen.

13. MATTE Projects has announced the formation of Originators, a new global creative community of talent. Joining as Founding Originators include Honey Dijon, visual artists Oscar Zabala, Benjamin Gordon, Freeka Tet, REO, Danny Cole, chef Flynn McGarry, and designer and activist Julia Watson.

Plus!

14. PURPLE is now representing the PHILIPP PLEIN Group and THEMOIRè.

15. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing GSTQ and 4.5.6 Skin.

16. Autumn Communications is now representing Fresh beauty, Tappan, Kroma, Last Crumb, and Rodan + Fields.

17. Savannah Engel PR is now representing Ciao Lucia, Marie Oliver, and Filson.

18. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Paris Georgia.

19. SHADOW is now representing SONY.

20. Karla Otto New York is now representing ERES.

21. Sarah Boyd Co is now representing Gray Malin and Pure & Original.

22. Lindsey Media is now representing Ed Lee.

23. DJ Hardy is now representing SNIPES.

24. Paul Rogers Consulting is now representing Skinney Medspa’s national locations and HANEY.

25. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing Chalonne.

26. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Hi Beautiful You.

27. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing artist Erica Reiling and UJJO: Hot Sauce.

