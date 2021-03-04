What do you get when you fuse the red carpet wow of Marchesa with the ethereal appeal of Barcelona-based bridal brand Pronovias? Well, you’re about to find out. The two power players have teamed up to create Marchesa for Pronovias: a collection of feminine showstoppers that range in price from $2,000 to $4,000.

The aim is to combine the New York glamour and polish of the creations championed by Marchesa creative director and co founder Georgina Chapman with the type of bohemian and sensual gowns that has won Pronovias customers worldwide. The result is gowns with suitably romantic style names—like Amaya, Marisol, India, and Paulanda—that bring signatures of both brands to the fore. Think: fairytale-worthy floral appliqué, removable capes and matador jackets, fishtail and mermaid trains, delicate folds of tulle, organza, and gossamer, and more beading and lace than you’ve seen since a Royal wedding.

News of the line is likely music to the ears of expectant brides or those who recently got engaged during lockdown, many of whom have had their hopes and dreams dashed in the last year due to ever-changing pandemic-related restrictions. Over Zoom, Chapman said that “her heart goes out” to all the brides who put so much work into planning their weddings and were forced to cancel.

“I cannot imagine their disappointment that the big day wasn’t going to happen,” she said. “They’ve been so incredibly resilient, but they’re holding on to their dreams and many of them are just postponing. I’ve seen a lot of brides who decided to do two weddings: they’ve done the small one and they’re still planning a bigger one. I think it’s definitely been a sad moment for a lot of women, but the beauty of it is that they’re in love and they probably got to spend more time with their fiancés than ever before! There’ll be a magical year to come with a lot of weddings, and I hope that every girl gets their dream day.”

On that note, feast your eyes on the dreamy dresses below. The line will land in Pronovias stores and selected wholesalers across the world in April.

