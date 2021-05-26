Christian Siriano Gets Back Into Bridal With Joyous, Size-Inclusive New Offering

Brides, rejoice! Christian Siriano has launched his first bridal collection since 2017. Unveiled today, his return to the category, thankfully, incorporates of all his design elements and signatures that have made his a go-to for stars on the red carpet. In other words: volume, color, and drama, drama, drama!

True to form for Siriano, who has ensured the success of his popular namesake brand by ensuring he designs with all women in mind, there is indeed something for everyone. In other words: amongst the breathtaking ballgowns, there’s also a sleek suit for your chic City Hall day out, or a dress with a black tie tuxedo element, for the brides who wants to toe a more androgynous line.

Also a cause for celebration is the fact that the collection comes in size 0-28, a non-negotiable for Siriano. With weddings back on the calendar in full force, the line is available for purchase online now with prices ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

Of the collection, Siriano said it’s an offering for brides to march to the beat of their own drum. “We have brides almost every single day coming in,” he said. “What my team and I tell them is, ‘Go for your ultimate, complete dream, fantasy everything, whatever it is! If it’s a slip dress, fine! If it’s a humongous, 10-foot ballgown, you have to do it, because you’re never going to know what’s going to happen.’ I think everybody needs to live to the fullest that they can because we all see what can happen in our world.”

Here here! See the full collection below:

