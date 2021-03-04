Welcome to your new obsession: the Italy Pavilion on Coterie’s digital trade show site. Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. Next up: coverups that’ll keep you toasty when the mercury drops and accessories that are a cherry on top for the cooler season.

Bun

Putting the fun and funky into coverups, Bun is a more expressive and innovative offering under the Padova Furs brand. Expect energetic, youthful, and colorful styles with high tech fabrics that will make you a local street style star.

Artico

The Artico brand is for, you guessed it, arctic-type conditions—but just because it’s cold outside, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. That’s the ethos of this company, who create the type of leather, shearling, and fur coverups with cashmere and silk details that would almost make you yearn for winter.

Doria 1905

History-rich family brand Doria 1905 has been creating traditional and quality hats for over a century. While the company has been providing timeless styles—such as trilby, fedora, and panama hats—to generations of customers, it’s also a go-to for the type of cosy and chic, fur-lined winter essential you need, whether on the ski slopes or in a blustery city.

Heresis

It’s couture-meets-outwearwear! Make sure you’re noticed in the next snow storm in one of Heresis‘ stunning creations. The brand has been in operation for over 40 years, and elegant refinement is at the center of every piece.

Kash

A staple investment for any time of year, but particularly the colder months? Why a luxury cashmere sweater of course! Make yours go the extra mile by opting for a piece from Kash, a brand that relies both on centuries-old craftsmanship and modern innovation.

Musetti

From capes to cardigans, everything that Musetti creates is sophisticated through and through. If you love sumptuous wool and cashmere classics, this 60-year-old brand is a must-have on your radar.

Landi0.70st

Since the late 1940s, Landi has been combining its family history with passion, craft, and heritage. What started as a manufacturer of men’s shirts evolved to three different brands, including Landi.070st, creating a full offering for men and women.

