Today, The Daily is launching a new series we are informally referring to as the “Cabin Fever Diaries,” where we check in with some of our favorite designers, influencers, models, and other fashion insiders to find out how they are coping with social distancing, isolation, and quarantine during the Coronavirus crisis.

We are kicking things off with Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director of Herve Leger and founder of Aknvas.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

In my apartment on the 44th floor, which I recently turned into my work studio by bringing in a stockman [dress form], a huge pile of foam boards, and several bags of fabric/knit swatches. My boyfriend is occupying the living room, sketching shoes.

What are you wearing right now?

A gray cashmere sweater and brown Adidas jogging pants.

What is your theme song right now?

I’ve been trying to learn the theme song from Frozen 2 in Danish. I sing it while I’m washing my hands, too. I know how impressed my six-year-old niece will be once I get home.

What do you miss most about life before isolation?

Dirty martinis. I don’t know how to make them myself

How are you staying active?

I’ve actually had a few external meetings, which I’ve gone to on foot. I go everywhere by foot. I’m also working out in my home gym.

How has your personal hygiene been?

I’ve learned that excessive exfoliation in the morning makes my face very red.

What have you been eating?

I love making soups and I’ve been adding random ingredients like cabbage, which is still available in most supermarkets and is full of vitamin C.

What are you doing to help others right now?

I’m currently draping a jacket for the City Year New York red jacket campaign. [City Year is a non-profit service organization devoted to supporting the development, growth, and success of students in systemically under-resourced schools.]

Also, I held the door for a girl in my building this morning. She still grabbed the door handle.

If you could be in isolation with anyone, who would it be?

Britney Spears. I have so many questions.

What supply did you probably buy too much of?

Cheese. My fridge smells of it.

What do you wish you had an unending supply of?

Pouilly-Fumé! [A dry sauvignon blanc white wine produced around Pouilly-sur-Loire in central France.]

What are the last three things you Googled?

Abs

Can stress cause chest pain?

Girl Interrupted

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing/isolating?

I’ve been looking at a lot of TikTok videos.

What are you binge watching while you’re in Isolation?

I just finished Freaks! and started watching Westworld. I’m also reading Just Kids, by Patti Smith.

How has this experience changed your outlook?

I guess I’m learning that regular life is not that bad. It’s also reminding me of all the wonderful places I still have to visit in NYC. When this is all over, I want to explore north of Manhattan.

What song would you like to sing to your neighbors from a balcony Italian style?

Celine Dion’s “All by Myself”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.