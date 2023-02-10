Everything You Need To Know About RunwayX by Afterpay At Spring Studios This NYFW

This February, Afterpay will spotlight and elevate the next generation of innovators at RunwayX by Afterpay, a new space at Spring Studios and the central hub for NYFW: The Shows, built exclusively to showcase emerging designers who represent the future of fashion.

Over the course of four days, beginning February 11, Afterpay will give consumers a front row seat to eight designer shows including Aknvas, BruceGlen, Colin LoCascio, KGL, Melke, Private Policy, Sukeina and Tia Adeola.

These designers are flipping the script on traditional fashion—innovating everything from sustainable fabrics and inclusive designs, to new platforms for participation—and changing the industry and the planet for the better. Exclusive experiences from select designers include several innovative expressions celebrating Fashion Week.

At home? No prob. You can watch all the shows in a livestream too, click here for more deets!

