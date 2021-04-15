Say hello to Miami’s newest hotspot! The Goodtime Hotel, the latest hospitality endeavor between nightlife titan David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, officially opens its doors today. The duo, who previously opened the perennially-popular Swan restaurant together in the city, are sure to make magic with this new Art Deco-inspired, Ken Fulk-designed property. Here’s what you need to know!

Located on Washington Avenue and 6th Street, the 266-room property is a sight to behold. In its own words, aptly-named The Goodtime Hotel is a place where hedonism and a laissez faire attitude meet in the middle. Alongside architect Morris Adjmi and landscape architect Raymond Jungles, revered designer Ken Fulk saw to it that the newest spot in South Beach would be equal parts opulent, nostalgic, and Instagrammable. How? Well, with leopard-print benches, scallop-edge pool cabanas, retro furnishings, pastel tiles, pinstriped awnings, and a vintage-style bar, of course!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Goodtime Hotel (@thegoodtimehotel)

In terms of food and beverages, Grutman’s Strawberry Moon restaurant and 30,000 square foot pool club will serve up classic and casual Mediterranean fare and a full array of specialty cocktails for lunch and dinner. For those who are heading to the Sunshine State for a little R&R, there’s also a gym boasting Peloton equipment and a peach-hued Library for everything from social and business meetings to having a chill coffee by yourself.

“My first hotel needed to break the mold,” David Grutman (think: LIV, Story, Komodo) said in a release. “I wanted to provide the 360-degree Groot Hospitality experience that our other venues are known for, but I also wanted to add more. This is about providing a getaway within a town that’s already known as a vacation spot. When you arrive at the hotel, and walk through our doors, it becomes a full on experience. When you’re at the Goodtime, we want you to feel like your worries and anxieties have been left outside.”

What time’s check in?!

