Boa Noite! Patricia Bonaldi & Alessandra Ambrosio Bring Together A Well-dressed Crown To Celebrate Their Collaboration

PatBo always brings out the girls. And to celebrate her partnership with fellow countrywoman Alessandra Ambrosio, founder Patricia Bondaldi was in town to see her fanbase in all their finery. To toast to the line, the duo hosted a tasteful dinner at the Manhattan outpost of Brazilian hotspot Fasano…and it’s safe to say both the tequila shots and the gorgeous dresses were flowing in abundance.

Celebrating that Bonaldi and Ambrosio’s first partnership had just launched earlier that day, the designer and supermodel welcomed friends of the brand for a cocktail reception and intimate dinner—many of whom were wearing pieces from the 16-piece capsule collection. Said collection, a natural progression from when Ambrosio opened and closed Bonaldi’s Spring Summer ’22 show in September ’21, features bohemian, vacation-ready dresses, bodysuits, jumpsuits, and other separates with the brand’s recognizable details including hand-drawn prints, mesh, metallic fringe, and delicate embroidery. As the designer puts it, “I think it’s a harmonious combination of our personal styles and offers something exciting for every woman.”

“I was really excited to work on this collection with my friend Patricia. She is such a talented designer, and the collaboration came so naturally. Being from Brazil I have always admired Patricia’s commitment to supporting local artisans and creating opportunities for people in our home country,” Ambrosio added. “I just can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on this stunning collection as I feel there are so many must-have pieces.”

Among those in attendance were Cara Santana, Lexi Wood, Lo Bosworth, Olivia Ponton, Marina Larroudé, Cara Chen, Jenny Cipoletti, Brianna Lance, Kate Davidson Hudson, Isolde Brielmaier, Deja Foxx, Candace Marie, Michelle Salas, Peju Famojure, Alana Zimmer, Jessica Wang, Hannah Cheng, and many more. Feast your eyes on the style, below!

Images: BFA

