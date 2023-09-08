Out Late With Nylon! J Balvin, Avril Lavingne, And More Descend On ‘Nylon Nights’ at New York Fashion Week

Clubbing? On a school night? We guess so! Nylon presented its first-ever NYLON Nights bash ahead of NYFW, following on from its music-filled parties at Coachella and Art Basel.

The mag’s new cover star J Balvin hosted the party at Manhattan’s Nebula, welcoming revelers to a setup that was intended to mimic what it’s *really* like behind the scenes at a fashion show (jump scare!). The night also saw an epic DJ lineup with the likes of style stars Mia Moretti, Miss Monique, and Isabella Massenet taking to the decks.

Among those who came to hang out were Avril Lavigne, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, Carlacia Grant and Chase Stokes of Outer Banks, Tinx, Kane Brown, Josh Richards, AnnaSophia Robb, Zoe Lister-Jones, Ariana DeBose, Liza Koshy, Ashleigh Murray, Brianna Chickenfry, Drew Afualo, Eva Gutowski, Baron Scho, Daniela Legarda, Indi Star, and many more who could keep their eyes open ’til 2AM on a pre-NYFW Wednesday.

Peep the fun below:

Images: BFA

